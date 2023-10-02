comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on October 2; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details
Back

Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on October 2; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

 Livemint

India aims to continue their success at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with notable players competing today, including Kidambi Srikanth and Tejaswin Shankar. India's women's table tennis team has a chance to make history by winning a silver medal.

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) pose for a photograph as they celebrate their win against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the women's doubles quarter-final table tennis match during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (AFP)Premium
India's Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) pose for a photograph as they celebrate their win against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the women's doubles quarter-final table tennis match during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (AFP)

India will look to keep the momentum going on Day 9 of the Hangzhou Asian Games after a good showing on Sunday. Many notable players like Kidambi Srikanth and Tejaswin Shankar will compete today.

India's women's table tennis team is on the cusp of making history with the duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee competing in the semi-finals today. If they succeed, Mukherjees will be the first to get India a silver medal at the Asian Games. 

When and where to watch Asian Games 2023:

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live stream of this highly-anticipated event.

TimeParticipantsGame
6:30 AM India Men's, women’s and mixed teamBridge
6:30 AMIndia Men's, women’s and mixed teamArchery
6:30 AMVikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar VelkumarRoller skating
6:30 AMTejaswin ShankarAthletics
6:40 AMSarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse SandeshAthletics
7:00 AMKarthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi RajRoller skating
7:00 AMYash Kumar ChauhanKurash
7:00 AMJyoti TokasKurash
7:00 AMApurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek LimayeEquestrian
7:10 AMKrishan Kumar, Mohammed AfsalAthletics
7:30 AMIndia vs SingaporeSepaktakraw
7:30 AMSatwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR ArjunBadminton
7:30 AMRohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha CrastoBadminton
7:30 AMKidambi SrikanthBadminton
7:40 AMNiraj VermaCanoeing
 7:45 AMT Santhosh Kumar, Yashas PalakshaAthletics
7:45 AMVithya Ramraj, Sinchal RaviAthletics
8:20 AMMegha Pradeep, Shivani VermaCanoeing
8:25 AMBinita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy GeetaCanoeing
9:15 AMRibason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh PhilemCanoeing
10:00 AMIndia vs ThailandSquash
10:15 AMSutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika MukherjeeTable tennis
11:45 AMIndia men's and women's teamArchery
12:30 PMGukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaChess
12:30 PMKoneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri BChess
12:30 PMIndia vs Philippines (Men)Sepaktakraw
12:30 PM India vs Philippines (Women)Sepaktakraw
12:30 PMMahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav GhosalSquash
12:30 PMJoshna Chinappa, Tanvi KhannaSquash
1:15 PMIndia vs BangladeshHockey
1:30 PM India vs Chinese TaipeiKabaddi
1;30 PMIndia vs DPR Korea Basketball
4:00 PMSutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika MukherjeeTable tennis
4:30 PMLondon Singh HemamDiving
4:30 PMPavithra VengateshAthletics
4:40 PMShaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)Athletics
4:50 PMParul Chaudhary, PreetiAthletics
5:25 PMAmlan BorgohainAthletics
6:10 PMTeam India (Mixed Relay finals)Athletics

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 08:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App