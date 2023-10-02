India will look to keep the momentum going on Day 9 of the Hangzhou Asian Games after a good showing on Sunday. Many notable players like Kidambi Srikanth and Tejaswin Shankar will compete today.

India's women's table tennis team is on the cusp of making history with the duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee competing in the semi-finals today. If they succeed, Mukherjees will be the first to get India a silver medal at the Asian Games.

When and where to watch Asian Games 2023:

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 6:30 AM India Men's, women’s and mixed team Bridge 6:30 AM India Men's, women’s and mixed team Archery 6:30 AM Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar Roller skating 6:30 AM Tejaswin Shankar Athletics 6:40 AM Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh Athletics 7:00 AM Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj Roller skating 7:00 AM Yash Kumar Chauhan Kurash 7:00 AM Jyoti Tokas Kurash 7:00 AM Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye Equestrian 7:10 AM Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal Athletics 7:30 AM India vs Singapore Sepaktakraw 7:30 AM Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun Badminton 7:30 AM Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto Badminton 7:30 AM Kidambi Srikanth Badminton 7:40 AM Niraj Verma Canoeing 7:45 AM T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha Athletics 7:45 AM Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi Athletics 8:20 AM Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma Canoeing 8:25 AM Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta Canoeing 9:15 AM Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem Canoeing 10:00 AM India vs Thailand Squash 10:15 AM Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee Table tennis 11:45 AM India men's and women's team Archery 12:30 PM Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Chess 12:30 PM India vs Philippines (Men) Sepaktakraw 12:30 PM India vs Philippines (Women) Sepaktakraw 12:30 PM Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal Squash 12:30 PM Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna Squash 1:15 PM India vs Bangladesh Hockey 1:30 PM India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi 1;30 PM India vs DPR Korea Basketball 4:00 PM Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee Table tennis 4:30 PM London Singh Hemam Diving 4:30 PM Pavithra Vengatesh Athletics 4:40 PM Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan) Athletics 4:50 PM Parul Chaudhary, Preeti Athletics 5:25 PM Amlan Borgohain Athletics 6:10 PM Team India (Mixed Relay finals) Athletics

