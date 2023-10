India aims to continue their success at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with notable players competing today, including Kidambi Srikanth and Tejaswin Shankar. India's women's table tennis team has a chance to make history by winning a silver medal.

India will look to keep the momentum going on Day 9 of the Hangzhou Asian Games after a good showing on Sunday. Many notable players like Kidambi Srikanth and Tejaswin Shankar will compete today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's women's table tennis team is on the cusp of making history with the duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee competing in the semi-finals today. If they succeed, Mukherjees will be the first to get India a silver medal at the Asian Games.

When and where to watch Asian Games 2023: The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live stream of this highly-anticipated event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time Participants Game 6:30 AM India Men's, women’s and mixed team Bridge 6:30 AM India Men's, women’s and mixed team Archery 6:30 AM Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar Roller skating 6:30 AM Tejaswin Shankar Athletics 6:40 AM Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh Athletics 7:00 AM Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj Roller skating 7:00 AM Yash Kumar Chauhan Kurash 7:00 AM Jyoti Tokas Kurash 7:00 AM Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye Equestrian 7:10 AM Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal Athletics 7:30 AM India vs Singapore Sepaktakraw 7:30 AM Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun Badminton 7:30 AM Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto Badminton 7:30 AM Kidambi Srikanth Badminton 7:40 AM Niraj Verma Canoeing 7:45 AM T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha Athletics 7:45 AM Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi Athletics 8:20 AM Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma Canoeing 8:25 AM Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta Canoeing 9:15 AM Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem Canoeing 10:00 AM India vs Thailand Squash 10:15 AM Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee Table tennis 11:45 AM India men's and women's team Archery 12:30 PM Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Chess 12:30 PM India vs Philippines (Men) Sepaktakraw 12:30 PM India vs Philippines (Women) Sepaktakraw 12:30 PM Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal Squash 12:30 PM Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna Squash 1:15 PM India vs Bangladesh Hockey 1:30 PM India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi 1;30 PM India vs DPR Korea Basketball 4:00 PM Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee Table tennis 4:30 PM London Singh Hemam Diving 4:30 PM Pavithra Vengatesh Athletics 4:40 PM Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan) Athletics 4:50 PM Parul Chaudhary, Preeti Athletics 5:25 PM Amlan Borgohain Athletics 6:10 PM Team India (Mixed Relay finals) Athletics

