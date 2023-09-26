As the Asian Games 2023 gears up for another day of fierce competition, athletes from India are set to make their presence felt across multiple sporting events on September 26. With participants competing in everything from boxing and shooting to esports and sailing, Indian athletes are ready for action.

The day commences early, at 5:30 AM, with equestrians like Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla vying for medals in the Dressage Prix St-Georges event.

Following them, sharpshooters from the men's and women's teams will aim for glory in the skeet qualification rounds, starting at 6:30 AM. This will coincide with fencing where Bhavani Devi is set to compete in the women's sabre individual event.

The squash teams won't be far behind. The men's team will face Singapore, and the women's team will clash with Pakistan in their respective pools at 7:30 AM. The morning schedule also brings promise in track cycling, with qualifiers and heats kicking off at the same time.

There will be multiple singles and doubles matches in tennis. Prominent participants include Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna and more)

Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi will represent India in the men’s individual rounds of chess beginning at 12:30 PM. The women's segment will feature Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.

Boxing will take the spotlight in the afternoon and evening. Sachin Siwach will step into the ring for the Men’s 57kg Round of 32 at 12:30 PM. Narender will fight it out in the Men’s 92+kg Round of 16 at 6:15 PM.

Volleyball will see India go head-to-head with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men’s 5th-6th classification match at 4 PM. Meanwhile, the day will wrap up with wushu, where athletes like Suraj Yadav and Surya Bhanu Partap Singh will compete in the Men's 70kg and 60kg quarter-finals, starting at 5 PM.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following time table (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Sports 5:30 AM Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Equestrian 6:30 AM Various Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams Shooting 6:30 AM Bhavani Devi Fencing 6:30 AM India vs Singapore (Men) Hockey 7:20 AM Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas Esports 7:30 AM India vs Singapore (Men), India vs Pakistan (Women) Squash 7:30 AM Various Men's and Women's Teams Track Cycling 7:30 AM Various Men's and Women's Teams Judo 7:30 AM Various Men's and Women's Swimmers Swimming 7:30 AM Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan Tennis 8:30 AM Multiple Sailors Sailing 12:30 PM Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Asri Udin (MAS) Boxing 12:30 PM Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli Chess 4:00 PM India vs Pakistan (Men) Volleyball 4:30 PM India vs Qatar (Men) Squash 5:00 PM Suraj Yadav, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh Wushu 6:15 PM Narender (IND) vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (KGZ) Boxing

