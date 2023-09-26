Hello User
Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 26; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian athletes are set to compete in various sporting events at the Asian Games 2023 on September 26.

Hangzhou: Indian player Smriti Mandhana poses with the gold medal after the presentation ceremony of the women's cricket event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

As the Asian Games 2023 gears up for another day of fierce competition, athletes from India are set to make their presence felt across multiple sporting events on September 26. With participants competing in everything from boxing and shooting to esports and sailing, Indian athletes are ready for action.

India’s medal tally at Asian Games 2023

The day commences early, at 5:30 AM, with equestrians like Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla vying for medals in the Dressage Prix St-Georges event.

Following them, sharpshooters from the men's and women's teams will aim for glory in the skeet qualification rounds, starting at 6:30 AM. This will coincide with fencing where Bhavani Devi is set to compete in the women's sabre individual event.

The squash teams won't be far behind. The men's team will face Singapore, and the women's team will clash with Pakistan in their respective pools at 7:30 AM. The morning schedule also brings promise in track cycling, with qualifiers and heats kicking off at the same time.

There will be multiple singles and doubles matches in tennis. Prominent participants include Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna and more)

Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi will represent India in the men’s individual rounds of chess beginning at 12:30 PM. The women's segment will feature Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.

Boxing will take the spotlight in the afternoon and evening. Sachin Siwach will step into the ring for the Men’s 57kg Round of 32 at 12:30 PM. Narender will fight it out in the Men’s 92+kg Round of 16 at 6:15 PM.

Volleyball will see India go head-to-head with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men’s 5th-6th classification match at 4 PM. Meanwhile, the day will wrap up with wushu, where athletes like Suraj Yadav and Surya Bhanu Partap Singh will compete in the Men's 70kg and 60kg quarter-finals, starting at 5 PM.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following time table (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

TimeParticipantsSports
5:30 AMHriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti HajelaEquestrian
6:30 AMVarious Indian Men’s and Women’s TeamsShooting
6:30 AMBhavani DeviFencing
6:30 AMIndia vs Singapore (Men)Hockey
7:20 AMMayank Prajapati, Ayan BiswasEsports
7:30 AMIndia vs Singapore (Men), India vs Pakistan (Women)Squash
7:30 AMVarious Men's and Women's TeamsTrack Cycling
7:30 AMVarious Men's and Women's TeamsJudo
7:30 AMVarious Men's and Women's SwimmersSwimming
7:30 AMAnkita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar RamanathanTennis
8:30 AMMultiple SailorsSailing
12:30 PMSachin Siwach (IND) vs Asri Udin (MAS)Boxing
12:30 PMVidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Harika DronavalliChess
4:00 PMIndia vs Pakistan (Men)Volleyball
4:30 PMIndia vs Qatar (Men)Squash
5:00 PMSuraj Yadav, Surya Bhanu Partap SinghWushu
6:15 PMNarender (IND) vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (KGZ)Boxing

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
