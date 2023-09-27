The Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 is all geared up for an action-packed day on September 27, as athletes from various disciplines are set to compete. The schedule spans from the early morning to evening, promising a thrilling experience for Indian sports enthusiasts.

The day will commence at 6:30 AM IST, with Indian teams participating in the men's, women's, and mixed team round robins in bridge. Around the same time, taekwondo athletes Shivansh Tyagi and Margerette Maria Regi will also be in action in the men's 80kg and women's 67kg categories, respectively.

At 7:30 AM, squash will command attention as the Indian men's team faces off against Kuwait in Pool A, and the women's team competes against Nepal in Pool B. Track cycling enthusiasts can also look forward to David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam participating in men’s sprint qualifying rounds.

The sailing events scheduled for 8:30 AM are a must-watch, featuring men's Dinghy ILCA7 medal races with Vishnu Saravanan and the women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 races with Nethra Kumanan.

Basketball fans have something to cheer about as well. The 3x3 basketball event will see the Indian men's team take on Macao China at 12:10 PM, followed by the women's team challenging China at 4:55 PM in Pool A.

But one of the key highlights of the day will be the performance of Nikhat Zareen, the two-time world champion in boxing. She will be stepping into the ring at 5:15 PM in the Women’s 50kg Round of 16 against Chorong Bak from South Korea. The eyes of the nation will undoubtedly be on her as she aims to continue her legacy of excellence.

Table tennis will wrap up the day's events, with doubles and mixed doubles matches commencing from 1:30 PM onwards. Athletes like Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, and Manika Batra are scheduled to play.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 6:30 AM Men's, Women's, Mixed Team Bridge 6:30 AM Shivansh Tyagi Taekwondo 6:30 AM Margerette Maria Regi Taekwondo 7:30 AM David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Track Cycling 7:30 AM Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul Track Cycling 7:30 AM India vs Kuwait (Men) Squash 7:30 AM India vs Nepal (Women) Squash 8:30 AM Vishnu Saravanan Sailing 8:30 AM Nethra Kumanan Sailing 10:15 AM India vs Singapore (Women) Hockey 11:30 AM India vs Vietnam Esports 12:10 PM India vs Macao China (Men) 3x3 Basketball 12:30 PM Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi Chess 1:15 PM Shiva Thapa vs Askat Kulatev Boxing 1:30 PM Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov Boxing 1:30 PM Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar Table Tennis 1:30 PM G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 4:30 PM India vs Hong Kong, China (Women) Handball 4:55 PM India vs China (Women) 3x3 Basketball 5:15 PM Nikhat Zareen vs Chorong Bak Boxing 5:30 PM India vs Indonesia (Women) Basketball

