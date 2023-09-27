Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 27; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023 to compete in various sports throughout the day, including bridge, taekwondo, squash, track cycling, sailing, basketball, boxing and table tennis.
The Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 is all geared up for an action-packed day on September 27, as athletes from various disciplines are set to compete. The schedule spans from the early morning to evening, promising a thrilling experience for Indian sports enthusiasts.