September 29 is another day of opportunities for India at the Asian Games 2023. Team India has won 24 medals so far; 13 in shooting, five in rowing, three in sailing and one each for cricket, equestrian and wushu.

The Indian stars participating in their individual sports include PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion. Nikhat aims to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal as she competes in the women's 50kg quarter-finals against Jordan's Nassar Hanan in Hangzhou.

In badminton, PV Sindhu will take part in the quarter-finals. It's worth noting that those who lose in the semi-finals in both boxing and badminton will be awarded bronze at this continental event.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 4:00 AM Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi Golf 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs Golf 4:30 AM Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh Athletics (Walk) 4:40 AM Priyanka Goswami Athletics (Walk) 6:30 AM PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto Badminton 6:30 AM Indian teams Bridge 6:30 AM Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh Shooting 6:30 AM Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Shooting 7:30 AM Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon Track cycling 7:30 AM David Beckham, Esow Alben Track cycling 7:30 AM Nina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash, Team India Swimming 7:30 AM Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale, Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan Table tennis 7:30 AM Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) Tennis 8:30 AM Team India Squash 9:30 AM Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) Tennis 11:30 AM India vs Kyrgyzstan Esports 12:00 PM Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN) Boxing 12:30 PM Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Chess 12:30 PM India vs Philippines Esports 1:30 PM Team India Squash 1:45 PM Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek (KGZ) Boxing 2:30 PM HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun Badminton 3:30 PM India vs China Handball 4:00 PM India vs Malaysia Hockey 4:30 PM Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik Athletics 4:40 PM Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari Athletics (Hammer throw) 4:45 PM Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR) Boxing 4:55 PM Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Athletics 5:20 PM India vs China 3x3 basketball 5:30 PM India vs Mongolia Basketball 6:15 PM Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur Athletics (Shot put)

