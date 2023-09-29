Team India is aiming for more medals at the Asian Games 2023, with PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen among the stars competing.

September 29 is another day of opportunities for India at the Asian Games 2023. Team India has won 24 medals so far; 13 in shooting, five in rowing, three in sailing and one each for cricket, equestrian and wushu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: David Beckham, Ronaldo representing India at Asian Games 2023; and, this is their story The Indian stars participating in their individual sports include PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion. Nikhat aims to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal as she competes in the women's 50kg quarter-finals against Jordan's Nassar Hanan in Hangzhou.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India's Sarabjot, Shiva and Arjun clinch gold in shooting In badminton, PV Sindhu will take part in the quarter-finals. It's worth noting that those who lose in the semi-finals in both boxing and badminton will be awarded bronze at this continental event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 4:00 AM Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi Golf 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs Golf 4:30 AM Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh Athletics (Walk) 4:40 AM Priyanka Goswami Athletics (Walk) 6:30 AM PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto Badminton 6:30 AM Indian teams Bridge 6:30 AM Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh Shooting 6:30 AM Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Shooting 7:30 AM Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon Track cycling 7:30 AM David Beckham, Esow Alben Track cycling 7:30 AM Nina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash, Team India Swimming 7:30 AM Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale, Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan Table tennis 7:30 AM Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) Tennis 8:30 AM Team India Squash 9:30 AM Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) Tennis 11:30 AM India vs Kyrgyzstan Esports 12:00 PM Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN) Boxing 12:30 PM Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Chess 12:30 PM India vs Philippines Esports 1:30 PM Team India Squash 1:45 PM Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek (KGZ) Boxing 2:30 PM HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun Badminton 3:30 PM India vs China Handball 4:00 PM India vs Malaysia Hockey 4:30 PM Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik Athletics 4:40 PM Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari Athletics (Hammer throw) 4:45 PM Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR) Boxing 4:55 PM Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Athletics 5:20 PM India vs China 3x3 basketball 5:30 PM India vs Mongolia Basketball 6:15 PM Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur Athletics (Shot put)

