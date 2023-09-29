Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 29; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details
Team India is aiming for more medals at the Asian Games 2023, with PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen among the stars competing.
September 29 is another day of opportunities for India at the Asian Games 2023. Team India has won 24 medals so far; 13 in shooting, five in rowing, three in sailing and one each for cricket, equestrian and wushu.
The Indian stars participating in their individual sports include PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion. Nikhat aims to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal as she competes in the women's 50kg quarter-finals against Jordan's Nassar Hanan in Hangzhou.
In badminton, PV Sindhu will take part in the quarter-finals. It's worth noting that those who lose in the semi-finals in both boxing and badminton will be awarded bronze at this continental event.
The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.
|Time
|Participants
|Game
|4:00 AM
|Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi
|Golf
|4:00 AM
|Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs
|Golf
|4:30 AM
|Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh
|Athletics (Walk)
|4:40 AM
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics (Walk)
|6:30 AM
|PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
|Badminton
|6:30 AM
|Indian teams
|Bridge
|6:30 AM
|Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting
|7:30 AM
|Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Track cycling
|7:30 AM
|David Beckham, Esow Alben
|Track cycling
|7:30 AM
|Nina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash, Team India
|Swimming
|7:30 AM
|Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale, Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan
|Table tennis
|7:30 AM
|Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE)
|Tennis
|8:30 AM
|Team India
|Squash
|9:30 AM
|Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE)
|Tennis
|11:30 AM
|India vs Kyrgyzstan
|Esports
|12:00 PM
|Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)
|Boxing
|12:30 PM
|Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
|Chess
|12:30 PM
|Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B
|Chess
|12:30 PM
|India vs Philippines
|Esports
|1:30 PM
|Team India
|Squash
|1:45 PM
|Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek (KGZ)
|Boxing
|2:30 PM
|HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun
|Badminton
|3:30 PM
|India vs China
|Handball
|4:00 PM
|India vs Malaysia
|Hockey
|4:30 PM
|Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik
|Athletics
|4:40 PM
|Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari
Athletics (Hammer throw)
|4:45 PM
|Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR)
|Boxing
|4:55 PM
|Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal
|Athletics
|5:20 PM
|India vs China
|3x3 basketball
|5:30 PM
|India vs Mongolia
|Basketball
|6:15 PM
|Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
Athletics (Shot put)
