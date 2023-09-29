Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 29; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 29; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Team India is aiming for more medals at the Asian Games 2023, with PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen among the stars competing.

Hyderabad: Badminton player and new brand ambassador for Centuary Mattress PV Sindhu at an event, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

September 29 is another day of opportunities for India at the Asian Games 2023. Team India has won 24 medals so far; 13 in shooting, five in rowing, three in sailing and one each for cricket, equestrian and wushu.

Also Read: David Beckham, Ronaldo representing India at Asian Games 2023; and, this is their story

The Indian stars participating in their individual sports include PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion. Nikhat aims to clinch her first-ever Asian Games medal as she competes in the women's 50kg quarter-finals against Jordan's Nassar Hanan in Hangzhou.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India's Sarabjot, Shiva and Arjun clinch gold in shooting

In badminton, PV Sindhu will take part in the quarter-finals. It's worth noting that those who lose in the semi-finals in both boxing and badminton will be awarded bronze at this continental event.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

TimeParticipantsGame
4:00 AMAnirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshiGolf
4:00 AMAditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi UrsGolf
4:30 AMSandeep Kumar, Vikash SinghAthletics (Walk)
4:40 AMPriyanka GoswamiAthletics (Walk)
6:30 AMPV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha CrastoBadminton
6:30 AMIndian teamsBridge
6:30 AMDivya TS, Palak, Esha SinghShooting
6:30 AMAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil SheoranShooting
7:30 AMNiraj Kumar, Harshveer Singh SekhonTrack cycling
7:30 AMDavid Beckham, Esow AlbenTrack cycling
7:30 AMNina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash, Team IndiaSwimming
7:30 AMManush Shah/Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan/Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale, Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee, Sharath Kamal, G SathiyanTable tennis
7:30 AMRamkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE)Tennis
8:30 AMTeam IndiaSquash
9:30 AMRohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE)Tennis
11:30 AMIndia vs KyrgyzstanEsports
12:00 PMParveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)Boxing
12:30 PMGukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaChess
12:30 PMKoneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri BChess
12:30 PMIndia vs PhilippinesEsports
1:30 PMTeam IndiaSquash
1:45 PMLakshya Chahar (IND) vs Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek (KGZ)Boxing
2:30 PMHS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR ArjunBadminton
3:30 PMIndia vs ChinaHandball
4:00 PMIndia vs MalaysiaHockey
4:30 PMAishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi MalikAthletics
4:40 PMTanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari
Athletics (Hammer throw)
4:45 PMNikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR)Boxing
4:55 PMMuhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed AjmalAthletics
5:20 PMIndia vs China3x3 basketball
5:30 PMIndia vs MongoliaBasketball
6:15 PMKiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
Athletics (Shot put)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 07:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.