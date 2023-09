This is another day of opportunities for Indian athletes as September 30 looks to be quite an eventful day. Stars like Mirabai Chanu ( weightlifting ) and Rohan Bopanna ( tennis ) will compete today.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 4:00 AM Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi Golf 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs Golf 5:30 AM Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye Equestrian 6:30 AM Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara Athletics 6:30 AM Indian Teams Bridge 6:30 AM Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj Roller Skating 6:30 AM Divya TS, Sarabjot Singh Shooting 6:30 AM Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Shooting 6:30 AM Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak Shooting 6:30 AM Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 6:30 AM Bindiya Devi Weightlifting 6:35 AM Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin Athletics 7:00 AM Multiple Athletes Canoeing 7:00 AM Keshav Kurash 7:00 AM Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal Kurash 7:05 AM Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson Athletics 7:05 AM Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble Roller Skating 8:00 AM India vs DPR Korea Volleyball 9:30 AM Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar Table Tennis 9:30 AM Manika Batra Table Tennis 9:30 AM Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Liang En-shuo /Tsung-hao Huang (TPE) Tennis 10:55 AM India vs Iran (Men) 3x3 Basketball 11:30 AM Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ) Boxing 11:30 AM India vs Nepal (Women) Handball 12:15 PM Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR) Boxing 12:30 PM Indian Men's Team Chess 12:30 PM Indian Women's Team Chess 1:00 PM India vs Malaysia (Women) 3x3 Basketball 1:00 PM Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW) Boxing 1:00 PM India vs Pakistan (Men) Squash 1:30 PM Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee Table Tennis 2:15 PM Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) Boxing 2:30 PM India vs Republic of Korea (Men) Badminton 3:30 PM (If qualified) (Men) 3x3 Basketball 5:00 PM London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi Diving 5:30 PM Aishwarya Kailash Mishra Athletics 5:40 PM Muhammed Ajmal Athletics 5:50 PM Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh Athletics 6:15 PM India vs Pakistan Hockey 6:30 PM Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP) Boxing

