Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 30; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details
Indian athletes compete in the Asian Games 2023 today, September 30. Don't miss Mirabai Chanu and Rohan Bopanna. Check complete schedule here.
This is another day of opportunities for Indian athletes as September 30 looks to be quite an eventful day. Stars like Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Rohan Bopanna (tennis) will compete today.
The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.
|Time
|Participants
|Game
|4:00 AM
|Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi
|Golf
|4:00 AM
|Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs
|Golf
|5:30 AM
|Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye
|Equestrian
|6:30 AM
|Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
|Athletics
|6:30 AM
|Indian Teams
|Bridge
|6:30 AM
|Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj
|Roller Skating
|6:30 AM
|Divya TS, Sarabjot Singh
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|6:30 AM
|Bindiya Devi
|Weightlifting
|6:35 AM
|Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
|Athletics
|7:00 AM
|Multiple Athletes
|Canoeing
|7:00 AM
|Keshav
|Kurash
|7:00 AM
|Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal
|Kurash
|7:05 AM
|Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson
|Athletics
|7:05 AM
|Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble
|Roller Skating
|8:00 AM
|India vs DPR Korea
|Volleyball
|9:30 AM
|Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar
|Table Tennis
|9:30 AM
|Manika Batra
|Table Tennis
|9:30 AM
|Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Liang En-shuo /Tsung-hao Huang (TPE)
|Tennis
|10:55 AM
|India vs Iran (Men)
|3x3 Basketball
|11:30 AM
|Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)
|Boxing
|11:30 AM
|India vs Nepal (Women)
|Handball
|12:15 PM
|Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)
|Boxing
|12:30 PM
|Indian Men's Team
|Chess
|12:30 PM
|Indian Women's Team
|Chess
|1:00 PM
|India vs Malaysia (Women)
|3x3 Basketball
|1:00 PM
|Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)
|Boxing
|1:00 PM
|India vs Pakistan (Men)
|Squash
|1:30 PM
|Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee
|Table Tennis
|2:15 PM
|Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI)
|Boxing
|2:30 PM
|India vs Republic of Korea (Men)
|Badminton
|3:30 PM
|(If qualified) (Men)
|3x3 Basketball
|5:00 PM
|London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi
|Diving
|5:30 PM
|Aishwarya Kailash Mishra
|Athletics
|5:40 PM
|Muhammed Ajmal
|Athletics
|5:50 PM
|Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|6:15 PM
|India vs Pakistan
|Hockey
|6:30 PM
|Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)
|Boxing
