e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 30; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian athletes compete in the Asian Games 2023 today, September 30. Don't miss Mirabai Chanu and Rohan Bopanna. Check complete schedule here.

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu

This is another day of opportunities for Indian athletes as September 30 looks to be quite an eventful day. Stars like Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Rohan Bopanna (tennis) will compete today.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

TimeParticipantsGame
4:00 AMAnirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshiGolf
4:00 AMAditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi UrsGolf
5:30 AMApurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek LimayeEquestrian
6:30 AMSwapna Barman, Nandini AgasaraAthletics
6:30 AMIndian TeamsBridge
6:30 AMHeeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi RajRoller Skating
6:30 AMDivya TS, Sarabjot SinghShooting
6:30 AMKynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh SandhuShooting
6:30 AMRajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti RajakShooting
6:30 AMMirabai ChanuWeightlifting
6:30 AMBindiya DeviWeightlifting
6:35 AMMurali Sreeshankar, Jeswin AldrinAthletics
7:00 AMMultiple AthletesCanoeing
7:00 AMKeshavKurash
7:00 AMPincky Balhara, Suchika TariyalKurash
7:05 AMAjay Kumar Saroj, Jinson JohnsonAthletics
7:05 AMAnandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul KambleRoller Skating
8:00 AMIndia vs DPR KoreaVolleyball
9:30 AMManush Shah/Manav ThakkarTable Tennis
9:30 AMManika BatraTable Tennis
9:30 AMRohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Liang En-shuo /Tsung-hao Huang (TPE)Tennis
10:55 AMIndia vs Iran (Men)3x3 Basketball
11:30 AMPreeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)Boxing
11:30 AMIndia vs Nepal (Women)Handball
12:15 PMLovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)Boxing
12:30 PMIndian Men's TeamChess
12:30 PMIndian Women's TeamChess
1:00 PMIndia vs Malaysia (Women)3x3 Basketball
1:00 PMSachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)Boxing
1:00 PMIndia vs Pakistan (Men)Squash
1:30 PMSreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika MukherjeeTable Tennis
2:15 PMNarender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI)Boxing
2:30 PMIndia vs Republic of Korea (Men)Badminton
3:30 PM(If qualified) (Men)3x3 Basketball
5:00 PMLondon Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang PardeshiDiving
5:30 PMAishwarya Kailash MishraAthletics
5:40 PMMuhammed AjmalAthletics
5:50 PMKarthik Kumar, Gulveer SinghAthletics
6:15 PMIndia vs PakistanHockey
6:30 PMNishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)Boxing

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
