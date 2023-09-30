Indian athletes compete in the Asian Games 2023 today, September 30. Don't miss Mirabai Chanu and Rohan Bopanna. Check complete schedule here.

This is another day of opportunities for Indian athletes as September 30 looks to be quite an eventful day. Stars like Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Rohan Bopanna (tennis) will compete today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Time Participants Game 4:00 AM Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi Golf 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs Golf 5:30 AM Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye Equestrian 6:30 AM Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara Athletics 6:30 AM Indian Teams Bridge 6:30 AM Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj Roller Skating 6:30 AM Divya TS, Sarabjot Singh Shooting 6:30 AM Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Shooting 6:30 AM Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak Shooting 6:30 AM Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 6:30 AM Bindiya Devi Weightlifting 6:35 AM Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin Athletics 7:00 AM Multiple Athletes Canoeing 7:00 AM Keshav Kurash 7:00 AM Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal Kurash 7:05 AM Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson Athletics 7:05 AM Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble Roller Skating 8:00 AM India vs DPR Korea Volleyball 9:30 AM Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar Table Tennis 9:30 AM Manika Batra Table Tennis 9:30 AM Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Liang En-shuo /Tsung-hao Huang (TPE) Tennis 10:55 AM India vs Iran (Men) 3x3 Basketball 11:30 AM Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ) Boxing 11:30 AM India vs Nepal (Women) Handball 12:15 PM Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR) Boxing 12:30 PM Indian Men's Team Chess 12:30 PM Indian Women's Team Chess 1:00 PM India vs Malaysia (Women) 3x3 Basketball 1:00 PM Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW) Boxing 1:00 PM India vs Pakistan (Men) Squash 1:30 PM Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee Table Tennis 2:15 PM Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) Boxing 2:30 PM India vs Republic of Korea (Men) Badminton 3:30 PM (If qualified) (Men) 3x3 Basketball 5:00 PM London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi Diving 5:30 PM Aishwarya Kailash Mishra Athletics 5:40 PM Muhammed Ajmal Athletics 5:50 PM Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh Athletics 6:15 PM India vs Pakistan Hockey 6:30 PM Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP) Boxing

