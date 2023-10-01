comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's trio of Prithviraj-Kynan-Zoravar win gold in men's trap shooting
Back

Asian Games 2023: India's trio of Prithviraj-Kynan-Zoravar win gold in men's trap shooting

 Livemint

Asian Games 2023: India's shooter trio win gold in men's trap shooting

India's Sarabjot Singh prepares his air pistol during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)Premium
India's Sarabjot Singh prepares his air pistol during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

Asian Games 2023: In a powerful start of the day, after bagging silver, India won gold in shooting on Sunday. Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won gold medal in men's trap shooting at Asian Games.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App