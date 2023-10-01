Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's trio of Prithviraj-Kynan-Zoravar win gold in men's trap shooting

Asian Games 2023: India's trio of Prithviraj-Kynan-Zoravar win gold in men's trap shooting

Livemint

Asian Games 2023: India's shooter trio win gold in men's trap shooting

India's Sarabjot Singh prepares his air pistol during the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match against China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Asian Games 2023: In a powerful start of the day, after bagging silver, India won gold in shooting on Sunday. Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won gold medal in men's trap shooting at Asian Games.

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST
