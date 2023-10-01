Asian Games 2023: India's shooter trio win gold in men's trap shooting

Asian Games 2023: In a powerful start of the day, after bagging silver, India won gold in shooting on Sunday. Indian trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won gold medal in men's trap shooting at Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

