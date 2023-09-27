Hangzhou Asian Games: India's Sift Samra bags gold and Ashi Chouksey bags bronze medal in the 50-metre Rifle 3 positions event on September 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sift Kaur Samra set a new world and Games record with a score of 469.6, earning her gold medal. Meanwhile, Ashi Chouksey secured third position with a score of 451.9 in the eight-woman final. China's Qiongyue Zhang won silver medal with a score of 462.3.

The Indian the women's 25m pistol team consisting of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan also secured a gold medal at the Asian Games today, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trio achieved a total score of 1759, claiming the top spot of the podium and marking India's fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza. Manu Bhaker stood out by topping the qualification round following last rapid-fire series and scoring 98 in it.

Chinese team secured silver medal with a total score of 1756, while South Korea's shooters secured bronze medal for the third position with an overall score of 1742.

This victory came shortly after another Indian trio consisting of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra secured a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event. The Indian team secured a total of 1764 points in the qualification round, finishing second place on the podium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hosts China won gold medal with an aggregate score of 1773, and South Korea secured bronze medal with a total score of 1756. Samra and Chauksey also qualified for the finals. Samra finished second and Chauksey finished sixth, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th. Samra achieved a joint new Asian record for qualifying with a total score of 594.

