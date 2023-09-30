comScore
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu, Rohan Bopanna to compete today; India vs Pakistan in Hockey
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu, Rohan Bopanna to compete today; India vs Pakistan in Hockey

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India continues to shine in China with the remarkable performance of its sports players in the Asian Games. So far Indian players have won a total of 33 medals for the country. With a power-packed performance, Indians claimed their dominance in shooting with 5 gold

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Indian sports players continue their spectacular performance at Asian Games in CHina. Till Friday, India won 33 medals in the international competition. (Sukumaran)Premium
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Indian sports players continue their spectacular performance at Asian Games in CHina. Till Friday, India won 33 medals in the international competition. (Sukumaran)

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Indian players showcased a spectacular performance in sports events like shooting, equestrian, cricket, etc in the ongoing Asian Games in China. So far, India have won 33 medals, out of them eight are gold. Notably, more than half of the gold medals came from shooting (6), and one from cricket and equestrian each.

Track Asian Games LIVE medal tally here.

30 Sep 2023, 07:44:55 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Jeswin Aldrin enters in men's long jump final with his best attempt of 7.67m

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: With his powerful performance Jeswin Aldrin made place in the men's long jump final. He will compete with Murali Sreeshankar for India in the event. 

30 Sep 2023, 07:36:30 AM IST

Asian Games: Jinson Johnson qualifies for the final in 1500m heats

Asian Games: Raising hopes for one more medal in track and field athletics, Nb Sub Jinson Johnson qualified for the final after finishing 5th in his men's 1500m heats.

30 Sep 2023, 07:24:13 AM IST

Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot, Divya qualify for gold medal match in 10m mixed team

There is a huge possibility of India winning more medals in shooting with Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS qualifying for the gold medal match in 10m mixed team event. The two scored 577 in the match. In finals, they will compete against China who finished with 576.

30 Sep 2023, 06:50:59 AM IST

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina in action today

Olympic medallists, Mirabai Chanu, Lovline Borgohain will be seen in action today. Tokyo 2020 bronze winner, Lovlina Borgohain, will begin her Hangzhou 2023 boxing campaign in the women’s 75kg category on Saturday. A win in the bout will secure her first Asian Games medal.

30 Sep 2023, 06:36:33 AM IST

Asian Games 2023: Track live medal tally of India here

So far, the total medal tally stood at 33 for India, till Friday. Out of them 8 are gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze. Six gold medals came from shooting, and one each from cricket and equestrian. (Know the full list of medals won by India in Asian Games)

