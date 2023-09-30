Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu, Rohan Bopanna to compete today; India vs Pakistan in Hockey

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India continues to shine in China with the remarkable performance of its sports players in the Asian Games. So far Indian players have won a total of 33 medals for the country. With a power-packed performance, Indians claimed their dominance in shooting with 5 gold