Asian Games 2023 Day 9: India won 15 medals on Day 8 taking the India's haul in the ongoing Asian Games zoom past 50. Of the 15 medals that India clinched on Sunday, 9 came in athletics events. Track and field athlete Avinash Sable shattered the Asian Games record as he comfortably secured India's first men's 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the continental meet. Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his men’s shot put crown at Hangzhou with his sixth and final attempt of 20.36m. Harmilan Bains in women's 1500m claimed silver while Murali Sreeshankar missed gold in men's long jump and settled for silver after falling short by just 0.03 seconds. His second-spot finish saw a best of 8.19 meters, bettered only by China's Wang Jianan with 8.22m. Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson secured second and third positions in the men’s 1500m.
India's ace discus thrower Seema Punia and heptathlon athlete Nandini Agasara settled for bronze medals. Jyothi Yarraji clinched a silver in women's 100m hurdles. India has so far won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.
Track Asian Games LIVE medal tally here.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India bags bronze in Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay
Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram have rolled their way to BRONZE in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, clocking an incredible time of 4:10.128
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Men's 800m race
Krishan Kumar and Muhammed Afzal qualified for men's 800m final.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India bags Bronze in women's speed skating relay
Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kastury get bronze in the women's speed skating 3000m.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India at No 4 with 53 medals
India has won 53 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Mary Kom backs Indian athletes to clinch more medals in ongoing Asian Games
Olympic medallist Mary Kom sent her wishes to the Indian athletes, saying she was hopeful that they will give off their absolute best in the ongoing Asian Games. Speaking to reporters, she said, “I have already sent them a message, conveying my best wishes to our Indian contingent. Some of them are doing very well, winning gold, silver, and bronze. I wish and pray that they bring home more medals, especially gold. A medal is a medal. Winning a medal of any colour means a lot to us. This tournament is not over yet and I am convinced that we will record our best-ever performance in the Asian Games this year."
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Indian shooting contingent receives rousing welcome in Delhi after successful Asian Games campaign
Several members of the Indian shooting contingent returned to Delhi on Sunday receiving a grand welcome following their successful campaign at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.
As the players walked out of the terminal, a crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside the airport greeted them with garlands. Numerous supporters and families of Indian shooting athletes had eagerly awaited their arrival at the airport.
Indian trap shooters made it a spectacular last day of shooting contests in Hangzhou, with the men's team winning gold and Kynan Chenai collecting bronze after the women won team silver at the Asian Games.
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates ‘Outstanding champion…’ PM Modi praises Avinash Sable for historic gold
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered accolades on track and field athlete Avinash Sable after he clinched a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase in the Asian Games on Sunday. PM Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate the Indian athlete and wrote, "An outstanding champion makes India proud again! A fantastic Gold by the unstoppable @avinash3000m in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event. I congratulate him for the success. Best wishes for his endeavours ahead."
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!