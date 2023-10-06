LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India clinches bronze in women's recurve archery

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India secures spot in women's Kabaddi final. Meanwhile, India has secured a total of 87 medals in the 2023 Asian Games, comprising 21 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals.