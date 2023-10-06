Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: On Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India clinched the bronze medal in the women's recurve archery event by defeating Vietnam with a score of 6-2.
Meanwhile, India clinched a commanding victory over Nepal in the women's kabaddi semifinal. The Indian women secured a straightforward 61-17 win, earning them a spot in the final. This victory also marks their highest score in the competition.
On the 13th day, team India will face Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Cricket men's tournament at the 2023 Asian Games this Friday.
Following the gold medal victory by Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, the responsibility now rests on the shoulders of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and the men's team to aim for India's second gold medal in cricket at the Asiad.
A win against Bangladesh would guarantee India a silver medal in men's cricket. Day 13 of the Asiad will commence with India's recurve teams participating in the knockout rounds of the men's and women's tournaments in Hangzhou.
Following their successful podium placements in men's badminton, athletes HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have the opportunity to elevate their medals to silver if they can secure wins in the semi-finals.
In the afternoon session, India, the seven-time champions, will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in an eagerly anticipated semi-final clash in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games.
India secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Chinese Taipei 50-27 and then claimed the top spot in Group A with a convincing 56-28 victory over Japan. Their opponents, the Green Army, secured the second spot in Group B in Hangzhou.
India's medal tally
Total-87
Gold-21
Silver-32
Bronze-34
Aman is in action in the men's 57kg quarterfinal, facing Iran's Ebrahim Khari. In the ongoing first round, the Indian wrestler is trailing 4-1.
India defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets, with Bangladesh scoring 96/9 and India reaching 97/1. With this victory, India secures a place in the Men's Cricket final and is guaranteed at least a silver medal. In the gold medal match, India will compete against the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Starting the decisive fourth set, Vietnam had only 23 points. India had a significant advantage to capitalize on. However, Ankita started with a nervous 8. Simranjeet improved the performance with a 9, and Bhajan, who had been outstanding throughout, scored a perfect 10. India secured a clear 4-point lead.
Vietnam needed a total of 30 points to stay in contention, but they began with an 8, followed by a 10 and a 7. Vietnam concluded with a total score of 48, realizing that their chances were slim.
India clinched the bronze medal in the women's recurve archery event by defeating Vietnam with a score of 6-2.
India successfully limits Bangladesh to a total of 96/9 within the allotted 20 overs. Sai Kishore takes three wickets, while Washington Sundar contributes with two wickets. Additionally, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed each claim one wicket.
Aman is currently competing in the men's freestyle 57kg pre-quarterfinals in wrestling, facing off against South Korea's Kim Sunggwon!
India's medal so far:
Gold: 21
Silver: 32
Bronze: 33
Sonam secures a commanding victory with a score of 10-0 over Nepal's Sushila Chand in the women's freestyle 62kg category, advancing to the quarterfinals.
India faces pressure in the archery competition. Ankita and Simranjeet both start with scores of 10. Bhajan follows up with a 9, contributing to a strong performance for India. On the Korean side, An San scores a 9, while Misun Choi hits a crucial 10, and Lim scores 8. India holds a two-point lead at 29-27.
In the next series, Ankita and Simraneet score 9 each, and Bhajan impressively hits a bullseye, concluding with a total score of 57 for India. An San scores 9 for Korea, securing India's victory in this set regardless of the remaining arrows. Misoi Chun hits a 10, and Lim scores 9. India takes this set with a score of 57-55, narrowing the gap.
The overall score stands at India 2-4 Korea.
On Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India clinched a commanding victory over Nepal in the women's kabaddi semifinal. The Indian women secured a straightforward 61-17 win, earning them a spot in the final. This victory also marks their highest score in the competition.
India: Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka, Ritu Negi, Pooja Hathwala, Jyoti
Nepal: Manmati Bist, Menuka Kumari Rajbanshi, Jayanti Badu, Sunita Thapa, Rabina Chaudhary, Anuja Kulung Rai, Ganga Ghimire
India has concluded the first half of the women's kabaddi semi-final on a high note. They managed to secure an all-out twice and are currently enjoying a substantial 19-point lead. The score stands at India 29-10 Nepal after the initial 15 minutes of the match.
7:30 AM: Men's and women's singles preliminary group matches (Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu)
6:30 AM: Men's regu preliminary Group B: India vs Myanmar
11:30 AM: Men's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies
1:00 PM: Women's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies
7:30 AM: Medal events: Women's freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik), 68kg (Radhika), 76kg (Kiran); Men's Freestyle: 57kg (Aman Sehrawat), 65kg (Bajrang Punia).
8:00 AM: Women's classification 9-12: India vs Mongolia
6:30 AM: Medal event: Women's -52kg (Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain)
6:30 AM: Medal event: Women’s -57kg (Nikita Choudhary, Angitha Shyju)
4:00 PM: Medal event: Men's final: India vs Japan
6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's canoe semi-finals and final (Vishal Kewat)
7:16 AM: Medal event: Women's kayak semi-finals and final (Shikha Chouhan)
6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's team final sessions 4 to 6: India vs Hong Kong China
India have won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh.
12:30 PM: Men's team round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)
12:30 PM: Women’s team round 8 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)
6:30 AM: Men's singles semi-finals (HS Prannoy)
6:30 AM: Men's doubles semi-finals (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy)
6:10 AM: Medal event: Recurve women's team quarter-finals and if they win, the semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur)
11:00 AM: Medal event: Recurve men's team quarter-finals and if they win, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke)
