LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India bags 9 medals so far; 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze

4 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: The Asian Games 2023 holds great potential for Team India. Across various sports like gymnastics, boxing, basketball and cricket, athletes are poised to leave their indelible impressions on this promising day.