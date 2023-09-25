Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India, in a dazzling display of skill and prowess, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a new world record and capturing the gold medal in the men's 10 air rifle team event during the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. This triumph unfolded on September 25, marking Day 3 of the prestigious sporting event.
The formidable Indian shooting squad, comprised of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, combined their talents to amass an impressive total of 1893.7 points, thereby establishing a fresh world record. Simultaneously, the Indian contingent participating in the men's four rowing final displayed their mettle, securing a well-deserved bronze medal with a commendable time of 6:10:81. However, it was a nail-biting moment for Balraj Panwar, who narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place in the fiercely contested men's singles sculls final.
In the realm of swimming, Srihari Nataraj showcased his prowess by earning a spot in the men's 50m backstroke final, following a solid sixth-place finish in the heats.
All attention now shifts to the Indian women's cricket team, as they prepare to face off against Sri Lanka in the highly anticipated gold medal match. Additionally, fans can look forward to the mixed team table tennis action. Regrettably, both the men's and women's teams have bowed out of the competition, with the men's team falling to South Korea and the women's team succumbing to Thailand. Nevertheless, the sporting extravaganza continues, with numerous other events in which Indian athletes will vie for podium positions.
Medal tally for India so far:
Gold: 1
Silver: 3
Bronze: 5
Catch Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates
ESports tickets costing up to $137 are like gold dust at the Asian Games with desperate fans signing up multiple times through a lottery system in hope of seeing their gaming heroes live.
For the unlucky ones, they have instead waited outside the gates of the futuristic-looking Hangzhou Esports Center, craning their necks to look inside the official Games buses passing through.
It was a great day at work for Indian singles tennis players as Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the pre-quarterfinals stage on the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.
In her round of 32 match, Ankita defeated Uzbekistan's Sabrina Olimjonova by 6-0, 6-0 in two straight sets in a matter of 51 minutes. She captured both the sets in less than 30 minutes.
India's Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhinwala, and Vijayveer Singh won bronze medal in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.
Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished sixth in the men's 50m backstroke heats to progress to his second consecutive final at the Asian Games here on Monday.
Nataraj, who finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final on Sunday, clocked 25.43s to finish third in his heat 4 and sixth overall.
Likith Selvaraj also progressed to the men's 100m breaststroke competition. He finished with a timing 1:01.98 to just make the cut for the final.
In an encouraging development for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, one swimmer each from men's 50 backstroke and men's 100 breaststroke and men's 4 x200 m relay team made it to the finals of their respective disciplines on Monday.
In the men's 50 m backstroke, heat four, India's Srihari Nataraj earned a qualification to the final. He finished third out of eight in his heat event with timings of 25.43. Overall, he secured a sixth-place finish out of 32 players to stay in contention for a medal, a privilege saved for the top eight players.
Bangladesh (65/5 in 18.2 overs) beat Pakistan (64/9) by 5 wickets to win bronze in women's cricket, HT reported.
The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.
India's Rutuja Bhosale broke three times in the second set to beat Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan 7-6(2), 6-2 in two hours to move to the third round.
A confident Indian 10m air rifle team led by teenage world champion Rudrankksh Patil gave the country its first gold medal at the Asian Games, securing the top place on the podium with a world record score here on Monday.
The trio of Rudrankksh, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to beat back the challenge of the shooting powerhouse China and South Korea on way to gold.
Aryan, Aneesh, Kushagra, and Tamish finished sixth overall in the heats, with a timing of 7:29:04, according to media reports.
It's a day full of promise for Team India at the Asian Games 2023. Athletes are set to make their mark across an array of sporting events, from gymnastics and boxing to basketball and cricket.
India's Ramkumar Ramanathan has received a walkover. This came after his opponent Sunatullo Isroilov of Tajikistan retired days before the match.
India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won the bronze medal in the individual men's 10m air rifle event.
The spotlight shifts to the Indian women's cricket squad as they face off against Sri Lanka in the battle for the gold medal.
In the men's 10 air rifle event, a triumphant Indian trio composed of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh not only clinched the coveted gold medal but also etched their names in history by establishing a fresh world record.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final, with a timing of 25.43 in his heat.
Swimming: Maana Patel failed to qualify for women's 50m backstroke final
