As the Asian Games 2023 continue with another day of intense competition, Indian athletes are poised to leave their mark across a variety of sports on September 26.
With competitors engaged in disciplines ranging from boxing and shooting to esports and sailing, India's athletes are prepared for a day of action and challenges. The day starts bright and early at 5:30 AM, as equestrians like Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla compete for medals in the Dressage Prix St-Georges event.
Subsequently, the sharpshooters from both the men's and women's teams will begin their quest for success in the skeet qualification rounds, commencing at 6:30 AM. Concurrently, in the world of fencing, Bhavani Devi is ready to participate in the women's sabre individual event.
India has left a significant impression at the Asian Games 2023, particularly in specific sports, securing a total of 11 medals. Notably, these medals are evenly divided between shooting and rowing, with each sport contributing five medals to India's overall count, while an additional gold medal has been earned in cricket.
Earlier on Monday, at the Hangzhou Asian Games, India achieved the inaugural world record, with a nine-year-old skateboarder capturing hearts.
In the men's 10m air rifle team event, the Indian trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar dominated the competition, amassing an impressive 1,893.7 points to establish a new world record on the second day of this multi-sport extravaganza. Check all the latest updates here.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Day 3: Esports
Ayan Biswas secures a win in the round of 32, triumphing over Vietnam's Khanh Nguyen with a score of 2-0 in Streetfighter V. As a result, the Indian fighter has advanced to the pre-quarters of the winners' bracket.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE 3: Tennis
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina secures victory in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) against Adithya Patali Karunaratne from Hong Kong China in the Round 3 of the Women's Singles event.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 3: Swimming
In Heat 1 of the men's 4x100m medley, India secured the second position with a time of 3 minutes and 40.84 seconds. The team consisted of Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj Prema, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Mathew.
The top 8 athletes from both heats will advance to the final round.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Day 3: India’s medal tally at Asian Games 2023 places it among top nations
India have made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 11 medals for the country. Interestingly, the medal distribution is evenly split between shooting and rowing, each contributing five medals to India's tally while one gold has come from cricket.
The Indian women’s cricket team clinched their first gold today as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final. India claimed the first world record of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday as a nine-year-old skateboarder melted hearts.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Day 3: Bronze medal match
The score is now tied between Korea and Divyansh. It seems like Divyansh is feeling the pressure as he delivers another shot below 10.
The score stands at 9-9 at the moment.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India's schedule on September 26; check who’s competing today
As the Asian Games 2023 gears up for another day of fierce competition, athletes from India are set to make their presence felt across multiple sporting events on September 26. With participants competing in everything from boxing and shooting to esports and sailing, Indian athletes are ready for action.
The day commences early, at 5:30 AM, with equestrians like Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla vying for medals in the Dressage Prix St-Georges event. Read the full story here.
