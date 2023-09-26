LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2023 Day 3 LIVE: Bronze medal hopes dashed as Divyansh, Ramita face defeat

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Day 3 LIVE: As the Asian Games 2023 continue with another day of intense competition, Indian athletes are poised to leave their mark across a variety of sports on September 26.