comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India sends largest-ever delegation
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India sends largest-ever delegation

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The 19th Asian Games will commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. The opening ceremony will be hosted at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus.

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: An aerial view shows the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium which will host competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Jade Gao / AFP) (Jade Gao / AFP)Premium
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: An aerial view shows the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium which will host competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, in China on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Jade Gao / AFP) (Jade Gao / AFP)

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. The impressive inauguration will unfold at the renowned Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, often referred to as the Big Lotus.

This cutting-edge venue, initially designed as a football arena in 2018, boasts an astonishing seating capacity accommodating up to 80,000 spectators.

Throughout the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, a fusion of China's rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism will be on full display. The performance will seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technologies.

In anticipation of the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has revealed their joint flag-bearers. At the helm of the historic 655-strong Indian delegation will stand Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the hockey team, and Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic bronze medalist in boxing.

Check LIVE updates here.

23 Sep 2023, 10:26:48 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Day 1 focus on sailing, table tennis

On the first day of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India's schedule reveals a strong focus on sailing and table tennis.

23 Sep 2023, 10:26:49 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers can tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

23 Sep 2023, 10:26:49 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Stage set for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Asian Games 2023, boasting the largest-ever Indian contingent ever assembled, represents a crucial evaluation for the nation's sportspeople as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App