Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. The impressive inauguration will unfold at the renowned Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, often referred to as the Big Lotus.
This cutting-edge venue, initially designed as a football arena in 2018, boasts an astonishing seating capacity accommodating up to 80,000 spectators.
Throughout the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, a fusion of China's rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism will be on full display. The performance will seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technologies.
In anticipation of the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has revealed their joint flag-bearers. At the helm of the historic 655-strong Indian delegation will stand Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the hockey team, and Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic bronze medalist in boxing.
On the first day of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India's schedule reveals a strong focus on sailing and table tennis.
The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers can tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.
The Asian Games 2023, boasting the largest-ever Indian contingent ever assembled, represents a crucial evaluation for the nation's sportspeople as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
