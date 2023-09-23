The 19th Asian Games will kick off on September 23 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus.

This state-of-the-art facility, originally constructed as a football stadium in 2018, boasts an impressive seating capacity of up to 80,000 spectators.

During the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony, a tribute to China's cultural heritage will blend seamlessly with a celebration of the nation's contemporary spirit. The performance will incorporate elements of artificial intelligence and environmentally friendly technology.

India’s flag-bearers

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced joint flag-bearers for the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. Leading the record-breaking 655-strong Indian contingent will be hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Harmanpreet Singh, known globally as one of the finest drag-flickers in hockey, recently clinched a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. His achievement put an end to India's 41-year medal drought in hockey at the Olympic stage.

On the other hand, Lovlina Borgohain grabbed a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category and recently secured a gold in the 75kg category at the World Women's Boxing Championship held in New Delhi.

The Asian Games, which are hosting the largest-ever Indian delegation, are seen as a critical test for the country's athletes, particularly in the run-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024, PTI reported.

Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers can tune in at 5:30 PM (India time) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

(With agency inputs)

