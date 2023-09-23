Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:58 AM IST
The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will feature a grand opening ceremony with a tribute to China's cultural heritage and the nation's contemporary spirit.
The 19th Asian Games will kick off on September 23 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus.
