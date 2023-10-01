Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures India of medal in boxing, Nikhat Zareen bows out; check details
As per details, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg ) and Narender Berwal ( 92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories.
World Championship bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda on 1 October assured India of a medal and also grabbed a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals, however Nikhat Zareen bowed out in the semifinals at the Asian Games.
