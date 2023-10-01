World Championship bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda on 1 October assured India of a medal and also grabbed a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals, however Nikhat Zareen bowed out in the semifinals at the Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022 World Boxing Championships, Parveen won the bronze medal in the 63kg. She moved past Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova by unanimous verdict in the quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2023.

Competing in the women’s 50kg category, Zareen had to settle for bronze after losing to Rakast Chuthamat of Thailand, as the latter won 2-1 on split decision in the semifinal contest. India's areen had won the first round, but her rival emerged the victor in the two following rounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria crashed out of the 60kg contest after conceding a second round to North Korean boxer Won Ungyong in her quarterfinal bout.

As per details, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg ) and Narender Berwal ( 92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other sports beat: India's Tajinder Pal Singh Toor registered 19.83m in his last throw and he has defender his Asian Games gold medal in the shot put event. This is his second consecutive Asiad gold with a best throw of 20.36m.

Also, Avinash Sable took gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase. This is India’s first track and field gold in Asian Games 2023.

Harmilan Bains finishes second in women's 1500m and takes silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Ajay Kumar won silver, while Jinson Johnson, the 2018 gold medallist, bagged bronze in the 1500m final. In the long jump final, M Sreeshankar has won silver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Women’s heptathlon event, Nandini Agasara wins bronze, while Seema Punia won bronze in women’s discus throw.

With agency inputs.

