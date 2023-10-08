As India grabs 107 medals in Asian Games 2023, the highest ever for the country, Prime Minster Narendra Modi congratulated the players saying, ‘historic achievement’

Taking to X on Sunday, PM Modi said, What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years. The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud. Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence, the prime minister added.

With India concluding its engagements at the Games on Saturday, the tally of 107 medals will remain etched in the collective memory of the nation until the athletes decide to reset it in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

India's final tally in Hangzhou stood at 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, a quantum leap from the 70 medals the contingent bagged at Jakarta in 2018.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!