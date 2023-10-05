Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on 5 October crashed out in the women's Badminton singles quarterfinals. Sindhu lost in straight games against China's He Bingjiao at the Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PV Sindhu squared off against China's Bingjiao He in the quarterfinal round at the 19th Asian Games and lost the game by 2-0. Sindhu was defeated in straight two sets in a 47-minute match. In the first set, she lost by 21-16, and in the second set, 21-12.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao

It was Bingjiao whom Sindhu had defeated in straight games to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the Chinese has now avenged her defeat on home soil to deny the Indian a chance to better the colour of her previous two Asian Games medals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the earlier match, PV Sindhu clinched a win against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani by 2-0 (21-16, 21-16). She clinched a win in straight two sets in a 55-minute match.

Asian Games 2023 LIVE The Indian women's badminton team also missed out on a medal match on Friday after they failed to secure a win in the quarterfinal of the team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sindhu had won bronze and silver medals respectively in 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first game started on a even knell between the two players as both shared points till six-all before Bingjiao took a 9-5 lead.

Sindhu struggled with her court coverage as Bingjiao made the Indian run the entire court and sealed the points with accurate placements and smashes to seal the first game easily in 23 minutes.

Sindhu's struggle continued in the next game as Bingjiao took a 5-1 lead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The star Indian shuttler's returns were short and Bingjiao made no mistake in closing out the points with pinpoint smashes.

Sindhu showed some fight initially in the second game to close the gap at 8-9 with four straight points before the Chinese's took control of the game and raced to 12-8 lead.

Sindhu was nowhere to be seen thereafter and looked to have surrendered as Bingjiao closed out the game and match in quick time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!