As India exceeded its goal of winning 100 medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian team for this significant accomplishment.

Through his official social media account, PM Modi praised and sent his heartfelt wishes to the Indian athletes for their outstanding performances in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. As the Indian women's kabaddi team secured a gold medal in the final against Chinese Taipei last Saturday, India achieved its target of surpassing 100 medals in the multi-sport event. Prime Minister Modi announced through his social media post that he plans to host the Indian delegation from the Asian Games on October 10. He also mentioned his intention to personally engage with the athletes who contributed to the country's success by delivering outstanding individual and team performances, ultimately enabling India to reach the milestone of 100 medals in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," PM Modi posted on X.

In the gold medal match at the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian women's kabaddi team established a 14-9 advantage over Chinese Taipei and maintained their lead throughout the contest to secure the gold medal.

In their initial encounter during the tournament, the two teams had a drawn match with a final score of 34-34. During the first half of the match, the Indian raiders earned bonus points, while Chinese Taipei surged ahead in the second half, accumulating 16 points. In the second half of the game, the Indian team found themselves trailing by 12 points.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to X and extended his greetings.