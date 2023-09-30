comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale clinch gold in mixed doubles by defeating Chinese Taipei
Back

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale clinch gold in mixed doubles by defeating Chinese Taipei

 Livemint

Asian Games 2023: In a clean sweep, Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei to win mixed doubles match in China on Saturday

Hangzhou: India's Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale during the Mixed Doubles Final tennis match against Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Tsung-Hao Huang at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Hangzhou: India's Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale during the Mixed Doubles Final tennis match against Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Tsung-Hao Huang at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (PTI)

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei to win gold in mixed doubles on Saturday. The duo won the match with 2-6 6-3 10-4 against Chinese Taipei.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App