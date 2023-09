Asian Games 2023: In a clean sweep, Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei to win mixed doubles match in China on Saturday

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale defeated Chinese Taipei to win gold in mixed doubles on Saturday. The duo won the match with 2-6 6-3 10-4 against Chinese Taipei. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

