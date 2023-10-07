Asian Games 2023: Sit-in protest, multiple reviews, heated discussions, and a lot of drama occurred before India won its historic gold medal in Kabaddi on Saturday.

All the drama began when a contentious raid involving Indian captain Pawan Shehrawat led to a temperary suspension of the match. It took nearly an hour of discussions and deliberations to resume the final match of the event.

Senior officials including match officials, refree were continously trying to solve the situation amid consistent protests from both sides.

How last 90 seconds of match led to an-hour long halt

The high-voltage drama began with less than 90 seconds left on the clock and the scores level stood at 28-28, as Pawan Sehrawat embarked on a do-or-die raid.

During his raid, Pawan ventured out of bounds into the lobby without making contact with any of his opponent. However, his move into the lobby triggered confusion as four Iranian opponents attempted to dash him.

Initially, Iran was awarded a point as Pawan went out of bounds. However, the decision didn't sink well with Indian Kabaddi players who vehemently opposed the decision.

Later, a review was conducted, involving both TV umpires and the on-court umpire. The decision after review was announced in the favour of team India and it was awarded with four points. However, the decision received sharp criticism from the Iranian team.

The vehement protests by both the sides resulted in a tense situation in the final match of the event.

