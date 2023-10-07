Asian Games 2023: Sit in protest, multiple reviews and high-voltage drama - What preceded India's gold win in Kabaddi?
Asian Games 2023: Before the historic victory of team India in Kabaddi, the match was interrupted by a an-hour long drama that included protest, multiple reviews, and what not
Asian Games 2023: Sit-in protest, multiple reviews, heated discussions, and a lot of drama occurred before India won its historic gold medal in Kabaddi on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message