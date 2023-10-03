Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive century powers India into semi-finals
India defeats Nepal by 23 runs in Asian Games quarterfinals, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and strong bowling performance.Yashasvi Jaiswal's rapidfire century sees India ease through to semi-finals
India kicked off their Asian Games campaign with a commanding 23-run victory over Nepal in the quarterfinals. Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive century set the tone, supported by a strong collective bowling effort, propelling them into the semi-finals after limiting Nepal to a score of 179/9.