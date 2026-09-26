Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh creates history as she beats Japan's Satomi Watanabe to qualify for squash final

Indian squash player Anahat Singh created history at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of the women’s singles competition. The 18-year-old produced a comeback from two games down to defeat Japan’s World No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 in the semifinal.

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Anahat lost the opening two games 9-11 and 11-13 before turning the contest around. She won the third game 12-10, followed it with an 11-6 victory in the fourth and completed the comeback by taking the fifth game 11-3. The full scoreline was 9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3.

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The victory guarantees Anahat at least a silver medal in the women’s singles event. It is also her first individual Asian Games medal. At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, she won bronze medals in the women’s team event and mixed doubles, but did not compete in the women’s singles draw.

Anahat defeated compatriot in quarterfinal Anahat entered the 2026 Asian Games as the third seed in the women’s singles competition. Watanabe, the second seed, had won bronze in the women’s singles event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Before reaching the semifinal, Anahat defeated compatriot Tanvi Khanna 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in the quarterfinals.

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The semifinal also marked another meeting between Anahat and Watanabe. The Japanese player had defeated Anahat in a five-game contest earlier in 2026. Anahat had taken a 2-0 lead in that match before Watanabe came back to win 3-2.

Anahat has also recorded significant results on the PSA Tour this year. In February, she won the Squash On Fire Open in the United States, an achievement that took her into the world’s top 20 for the first time. She had also become the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships earlier in 2026.

The Asian Games final carries additional significance because squash will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The women’s singles gold medallist at the Asian Games will receive a direct quota place for the Olympics. Anahat will now play for the Asian Games gold medal and the associated Olympic qualification opportunity.

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Her run has added another milestone to India’s record in Asian Games squash. India has won medals in both team and individual events over the years, while Anahat’s semifinal victory has now taken the country to its first women’s singles final at the continental Games.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.