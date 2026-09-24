Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinch bronze for India in mixed team skeet event

India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinched a bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday.
Naruka and Dhaliwal had entered the medal round after finishing fourth in the qualification stage. They accumulated 138 points out of a possible 150 to claim the final qualifying position. Qatar topped the qualification standings with 145, followed by South Korea with 143 and China with 140.
India now have a total of 15 medals at the 2026 Asian Games, including one gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.
The Indian pair began the medal round with a score of seven in the opening series. They then added seven more in the second series to reach 14.
Their score increased to 21 after the third series, followed by 29 after the fourth. They reached 36 after the fifth series before completing their campaign with 44 after six series.
South Korea also reached 44 after six series. However, the qualification ranking was used to separate the tied teams. South Korea had qualified for the medal round in second position, while India had entered it in fourth. As a result, South Korea retained its position ahead of India.
China continued for a seventh series and finished with 52 to claim the gold medal. South Korea ended on 51 to take silver. Qatar were eliminated earlier and finished fourth with 18 after three series.
The mixed team bronze was the second medal of the 2026 Asian Games for both Naruka and Dhaliwal.
Naruka had earlier won bronze as part of India's men's skeet team alongside Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill. The Indian trio finished third with a combined score of 346.
Dhaliwal had also won bronze in the women's skeet team event with Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan. The Indian trio finished behind China and Kazakhstan in that competition.
The mixed team medal therefore added another podium finish to India's skeet campaign at the 2026 Asian Games.