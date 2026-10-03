Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch event in India, IST time and more

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya will come to an end on Sunday with what promises to be an enthralling closing ceremony. India have enjoyed a memorable Asian Games campaign that has included a total of 78 medals, including 18 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze.

Among India's notable performers at the Games has been Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold medals and a silver in shooting.

Dhanda won the women's individual trap gold before adding a silver in the women's team event and another gold in the mixed team trap event with Kynan Chenai.

She has also been named India's women's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. The men’s flag-bearer is yet to be announced.

Kumkum Mohod has also been one of the standout names of India's campaign. The 17-year-old archer won gold in the women's recurve team event alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma before adding a mixed-team silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara. She then won the women's individual recurve gold, defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-off.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain won the women's 75kg gold, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final. The victory made her only the second Indian woman boxer, after MC Mary Kom, to win Asian Games gold.

India also celebrated gold medals from Parveen Hooda in the women's 65kg category and Ankush Panghal in the men's 80kg category. Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal added another gold in the men's 65kg freestyle after producing a comeback victory over Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev.

The Indian women's hockey team also secured gold after defeating China 1-0 in the final, earning direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Later on Saturday, the India men’s cricket and hockey teams will get the opportunity to add a couple of more gold medals when they take on Pakistan and Malaysia in their respective finals.

Also Read | Who is Kumkum Mohod? Young archer books LA Olympics quota with Asian Games gold

India had won a record number of 107 medals at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games that included 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals.

While India might not have touched the 100-medal mark this time around, it has nevertheless be remembered as an excellent Asian Games campaign for the country.

When and where will the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony be held? The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday (4 October). The closing ceremony will get underway at 2.30 PM IST (6 PM local time).