Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Double gold medallist Neeru Dhanda to lead India in Nagoya

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: The 2026 Asian Games will officially come to an end in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday, after more than two weeks of intense sporting action.

India capped off a memorable Asian Games 2026 campaign, finishing in fourth place with a total of 85 medals that included 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

The India men's and women's cricket and hockey teams were among the gold medal winners, as also were boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu ended her wait to clinch an Asian Games medal as she clinched silver in the women's 49kg category, whereas among the bronze medal winners were wrestlers Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar, whereas Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj and Rohit Yadav won bronze in athletics.

China finished on top of the medals tally with 341 medals, 161 of which were gold medals. China also won 89 and 83 silver and bronze medals respectively.

Japan finished in second place with 269 medals, including 83 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze. South Korea finished in third place with 150 medals, with 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony today: What to expect from the final celebration?

The ceremony will feature the athletes’ farewell, cultural performances, the extinguishing of the Asian Games flame and the formal handover to the next host, Doha 2030.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony time: When will the ceremony start?

The closing ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM local time (JST) on Sunday, 4 October, which is 2:30 PM IST.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony venue: Where will it be held?

The ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium (Paloma Mizuho Stadium) in Nagoya, Japan.

Neeru Dhanda at Asian Games Closing Ceremony: Who will carry India’s flag?

Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold medals and a silver in trap shooting, has been named India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

India at Asian Games 2026: How did the country finish?

India finished fourth with 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze — at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.