Asian Games 2026: From Anahat Singh to Parth Mane, 5 youngest Indian medallists in Aichi-Nagoya

India's medal campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya has included several established names, but several young athletes have also had podium finishes. Among India's medal winners so far, five athletes stand out for their age, all 20 or younger.

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Here are the five youngest Indian medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games.

Anahat Singh, 18 Squash player Anahat Singh, born on 13 March 2008, added a medal to India's tally by winning silver in the women's singles event.

The 18-year-old reached the final after defeating Japan's Satomi Watanabe in the semifinals. She then faced Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the gold-medal match and finished with silver after losing 4-11, 4-11, 7-11.

Anahat became the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Games squash singles final. She had previously won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Tilottama Sen, 18 Bengaluru-born shooter Tilottama Sen was born on 25 April 2008. She won a silver medal as part of India's women's 50m rifle 3 positions team, alongside Vidarsa K Vinod and Ashi Chouksey.

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The Indian trio finished second with a combined score of 1,763 points, behind China's 1,773. Tilottama also qualified for the individual final after finishing third in qualification with 590 points. She eventually finished fourth in the individual competition.

Parth Mane, 18 Parth Mane is another 18-year-old shooter who reached the podium in Aichi-Nagoya. Born on 13 November 2007, he was part of India's men's 10m air rifle team that won a silver medal.

Mane combined with Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon to score 1,890.1 points for India. China won gold with 1,899.0, while South Korea took bronze.

The medal came on Mane's Asian Games debut. He had previously won the men's 10m air rifle title at the 2024 ISSF Junior World Championships.

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Himanshu Dhillon, 20 Himanshu Dhillon, born on 29 September 2005, was 20 years old when he won two silver medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dhillon first helped India win silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event alongside Patil and Mane. He later won individual silver in the same discipline with a score of 252.4 in the final.

His individual medal came just a few days before his 21st birthday. Dhillon finished behind China's Sheng Lihao, while teammate Patil won bronze.

G Kamalini, 18 G Kamalini is the youngest member of India's gold-medal-winning women's cricket team at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Born on 20 July 2008, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the wicketkeeper-batter is 18 years old.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Nisshin to retain the Asian Games women's cricket gold. Kamalini was part of the Indian squad for the competition. Her inclusion also made her one of the youngest Indian athletes to win a medal at the Games.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.