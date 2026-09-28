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Asian Games 2026: From Anahat Singh to Parth Mane, 5 youngest Indian medallists in Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026: Meet five of India’s youngest medallists at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Games - squash star Anahat Singh, shooters Tilottama Sen, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon, and cricketer G Kamalini - who have made their mark with medal-winning performances.

PN Vishnu
Updated28 Sep 2026, 02:06 PM IST
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Parth Mane (left) won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event; Anahat Singh (right) sealed silver in the women's singles squash competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.
Parth Mane (left) won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event; Anahat Singh (right) sealed silver in the women's singles squash competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. (ANI)
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India's medal campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya has included several established names, but several young athletes have also had podium finishes. Among India's medal winners so far, five athletes stand out for their age, all 20 or younger.

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Here are the five youngest Indian medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games.

Anahat Singh, 18

Squash player Anahat Singh, born on 13 March 2008, added a medal to India's tally by winning silver in the women's singles event.

The 18-year-old reached the final after defeating Japan's Satomi Watanabe in the semifinals. She then faced Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the gold-medal match and finished with silver after losing 4-11, 4-11, 7-11.

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Anahat became the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Games squash singles final. She had previously won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Tilottama Sen, 18

Bengaluru-born shooter Tilottama Sen was born on 25 April 2008. She won a silver medal as part of India's women's 50m rifle 3 positions team, alongside Vidarsa K Vinod and Ashi Chouksey.

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The Indian trio finished second with a combined score of 1,763 points, behind China's 1,773. Tilottama also qualified for the individual final after finishing third in qualification with 590 points. She eventually finished fourth in the individual competition.

Parth Mane, 18

Parth Mane is another 18-year-old shooter who reached the podium in Aichi-Nagoya. Born on 13 November 2007, he was part of India's men's 10m air rifle team that won a silver medal.

Mane combined with Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon to score 1,890.1 points for India. China won gold with 1,899.0, while South Korea took bronze.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Esha Singh settles for silver in shooting

The medal came on Mane's Asian Games debut. He had previously won the men's 10m air rifle title at the 2024 ISSF Junior World Championships.

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Himanshu Dhillon, 20

Himanshu Dhillon, born on 29 September 2005, was 20 years old when he won two silver medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also Read | India enter into Asian Games men's cricket semis without playing a ball; how?

Dhillon first helped India win silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event alongside Patil and Mane. He later won individual silver in the same discipline with a score of 252.4 in the final.

His individual medal came just a few days before his 21st birthday. Dhillon finished behind China's Sheng Lihao, while teammate Patil won bronze.

G Kamalini, 18

G Kamalini is the youngest member of India's gold-medal-winning women's cricket team at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Born on 20 July 2008, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the wicketkeeper-batter is 18 years old.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Nisshin to retain the Asian Games women's cricket gold. Kamalini was part of the Indian squad for the competition. Her inclusion also made her one of the youngest Indian athletes to win a medal at the Games.

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PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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