Asian Games 2026: From Ancy Sojan to Murali Sreeshankar, five Indian medallists decided by narrowest margins in Nagoya

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya have produced several closely fought medal contests for India, with some podium finishes being decided by fractions of a second, centimetres, shoot-offs and countback rules.

From athletics to shooting, Indian athletes have found themselves involved in competitions where the smallest margins determined the final medal positions.

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Here are five Indian medals from Nagoya that were decided by particularly narrow margins.

Harita Bhadra Harita Bhadra secured the bronze medal in the women’s 200m final at Asian Games 2026 after finishing just 0.01 seconds ahead of Japan’s Abigeirufuka Ido. Bhadra clocked 23.20 seconds, while Ido finished in 23.21.

Singapore’s Shanti Pereira won gold in 22.78 seconds and China’s Chen Yujie took silver in 22.93 seconds. The one-hundredth-of-a-second difference between Bhadra and Ido determined the final podium place.

Murali Sreeshankar Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump with an effort of 8.07 metres.

His medal was secured by only one centimetre, with Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov finishing third at 8.06m. China’s Yuhao Shi won gold with 8.17m.

Sreeshankar had already established his medal-winning mark before an injury forced him to withdraw from his final two attempts.

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Ancy Sojan Edappilly Ancy Sojan Edappilly came within two centimetres of winning gold in the women’s long jump. She produced a best effort of 6.53m, which had put her in first place before China’s Huang Yingying responded with a 6.55m jump in the final round.

Ancy therefore finished second, with the gold medal ultimately decided by a two-centimetre difference. China’s Tan Mengyi won bronze with 6.46m.

Sarvesh Kushare Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men’s high jump after both he and Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu-fu cleared 2.25m. With the two athletes tied on height, the medal positions were decided by the countback rule.

Chen took gold, while Kushare was awarded silver after needing more attempts to clear the winning height. Japan’s Tomohiro Suzuki finished third with 2.23m.

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Esha Singh Esha Singh’s silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol was decided through a series of shoot-offs.

After finishing the final series level with China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan at 38 points, Esha entered a shoot-off for gold. The first tie-breaker ended 4-4 before Xiao prevailed 3-2 in the next shoot-off. Esha therefore finished with silver after the gold-medal contest was settled by the smallest possible margin in the final shoot-off.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.