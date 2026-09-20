Asian Games 2026: From Ayush Shetty to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 5 Indian debutants to watch out for in Aichi-Nagoya

The Asian Games 2026 in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya will mark the first appearance for several Indian athletes at the multi-sport event who have already produced notable results on the international circuit.

Among the debutants are athletes from badminton, athletics, wrestling, boxing and cricket. We now take a look at five such athletes to watch out for at the Games.

Ayush Shetty Ayush Shetty will make his Asian Games debut in men’s singles and is coming on the back of making the final of the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, where he finished runner-up.

The Indian defeated China’s Li Shi Feng, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn during his run in Ningbo before losing to China’s Shi Yu Qi in the final. Shetty’s run made him the first Indian men’s singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the final of the continental championships.

The 20-year-old has also represented India in the Thomas Cup and enters the Asian Games with experience against several leading players on the international circuit.

Rohit Yadav Rohit Yadav will represent India in the men’s javelin throw at his first Asian Games. The 25-year-old produced a personal best of 87.68 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar in August 2026.

View full Image View full Image Rohit Yadav finished seventh in the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. ( PTI )

Yadav is a four-time national champion and has twice finished inside the top eight at the Commonwealth Games. His 87.68m throw features among the leading men’s javelin performances recorded globally in 2026.

Sujeet Kalkal Sujeet Kalkal is set to make his Asian Games debut in the men’s 65kg freestyle category. The Haryana wrestler has competed extensively on the international circuit and has been part of India’s senior wrestling setup in the 65kg division.

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His debut Asian Games appearance comes after a period in which he has competed in international ranking events and continental competition. Kalkal has also represented India at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

The 65kg category is one of the established Olympic freestyle weight classes, and Kalkal’s participation gives India another representative in a division that has featured several of the sport’s leading wrestlers in recent years.

Sakshi Chaudhary Sakshi Chaudhary will make her Asian Games debut in women’s boxing. The Indian boxer won the 51kg gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She defeated England’s Ruby White in the final to claim the title.

Chaudhary has also competed internationally in the 54kg category and won a bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships.

Her move to the 51kg division has brought her into contention in a weight class included in the Asian Games boxing programme. The Nagoya Games will therefore mark another major multi-sport appearance for Chaudhary after her Commonwealth Games campaign earlier in 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his Asian Games debut as part of India’s men’s cricket squad.

View full Image View full Image Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 in cricket, winning the Orange Cap in the IPL, which was followed by his senior India debut. ( AFP )

The 15-year-old left-handed batter was named in the original Asian Games squad by the BCCI in June and remains part of the updated squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games.