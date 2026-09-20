Asian Games 2026: From Ayush Shetty to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 5 Indian debutants to watch out for in Aichi-Nagoya

The Asian Games 2026 in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya will mark the first appearance for several Indian athletes at the multi-sport event who have already produced notable results on the international circuit.

Among the debutants are athletes from badminton, athletics, wrestling, boxing and cricket. We now take a look at five such athletes to watch out for at the Games.

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Ayush Shetty Ayush Shetty will make his Asian Games debut in men’s singles and is coming on the back of making the final of the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, where he finished runner-up.

The Indian defeated China’s Li Shi Feng, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn during his run in Ningbo before losing to China’s Shi Yu Qi in the final. Shetty’s run made him the first Indian men’s singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the final of the continental championships.

The 20-year-old has also represented India in the Thomas Cup and enters the Asian Games with experience against several leading players on the international circuit.

Rohit Yadav Rohit Yadav will represent India in the men’s javelin throw at his first Asian Games. The 25-year-old produced a personal best of 87.68 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar in August 2026.

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Rohit Yadav finished seventh in the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Yadav is a four-time national champion and has twice finished inside the top eight at the Commonwealth Games. His 87.68m throw features among the leading men’s javelin performances recorded globally in 2026.

Sujeet Kalkal Sujeet Kalkal is set to make his Asian Games debut in the men’s 65kg freestyle category. The Haryana wrestler has competed extensively on the international circuit and has been part of India’s senior wrestling setup in the 65kg division.

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His debut Asian Games appearance comes after a period in which he has competed in international ranking events and continental competition. Kalkal has also represented India at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

The 65kg category is one of the established Olympic freestyle weight classes, and Kalkal’s participation gives India another representative in a division that has featured several of the sport’s leading wrestlers in recent years.

Sakshi Chaudhary Sakshi Chaudhary will make her Asian Games debut in women’s boxing. The Indian boxer won the 51kg gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She defeated England’s Ruby White in the final to claim the title.

Chaudhary has also competed internationally in the 54kg category and won a bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships.

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Her move to the 51kg division has brought her into contention in a weight class included in the Asian Games boxing programme. The Nagoya Games will therefore mark another major multi-sport appearance for Chaudhary after her Commonwealth Games campaign earlier in 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his Asian Games debut as part of India’s men’s cricket squad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 in cricket, winning the Orange Cap in the IPL, which was followed by his senior India debut.

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The 15-year-old left-handed batter was named in the original Asian Games squad by the BCCI in June and remains part of the updated squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games.

Sooryavanshi has already made his senior India T20I debut in 2026, and will be looking to shine in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games. Earlier this year, the Rajasthan Royals youngster won the Orange Cap after aggregating 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.31.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.