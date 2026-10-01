Asian Games 2026: From Jay Meena to Gulveer Singh, 5 Indian athletes who clinched historic medals in Aichi-Nagoya

India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya has produced medals across established disciplines as well as sports in which the country had never previously reached the podium.

Several Indian athletes have also ended long medal droughts or matched historic feats from previous generations, adding significance to their performances beyond the medal itself.

Here are five Indian athletes whose medals at the Asian Games 2026 have marked significant milestones for India.

Jay Meena Jay Meena created history by winning the bronze medal in the men's singles soft tennis event. His podium finish gave India its first-ever medal in soft tennis at the Asian Games.

Meena secured his medal by reaching the semifinals of the men's singles competition. The 25-year-old had previously competed at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games, but his campaign in Aichi-Nagoya produced his first medal at the continental event. His bronze also established India's first Asian Games podium finish in the sport.

Suchika Tariyal Suchika Tariyal became India's first Asian Games medallist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women's traditional 60kg category.

Tariyal reached the semifinals after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Her medal was particularly notable because mixed martial arts only debuted in this edition. Tariyal has therefore become the first athlete to win an Asian Games medal in this discipline.

Neeru Dhanda Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting.

View full Image View full Image India's Neeru Dhanda won gold in the women's individual trap shooting event at Asian Games 2026. ( PTI )

Dhanda produced a score of 28 in the final of the women's individual trap event, finishing ahead of China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik. Her score also surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 24. She was part of India's silver-medal-winning women's trap team at the Games earlier.

Gulveer Singh Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh won as many as three medals in Aichi-Nagoya. He first won silver in the men's 10,000m on 25 September, then followed up with another silver in the men's 1500m three days later. On 29 September, he clinched bronze in the men's 5000m event.

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By doing so, Gulveer became the first Indian athlete in 40 years to win three individual medals at the Asian Games, with PT Usha being the last. Usha won five medals (four gold and one silver) at the Seoul Asian Games 1986.

He also became the first Indian man to win three medals in an edition of the Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu Mirabai Chanu added an Asian Games medal to her decorated career by winning silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

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Chanu lifted a combined 198kg, comprising 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk.

Her silver ended India's wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari's podium finish at the Asian Games 1998 in Bangkok.