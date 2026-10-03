Asian Games 2026: From Kumkum Mohod to Ankush Panghal, 5 Indian athletes who became sporting sensations in Nagoya

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has provided a platform for several Indian athletes to produce performances that have significantly raised their profiles. While established names have added to their medal collections, a number of athletes have attracted wider attention through landmark results, record-breaking displays and breakthrough performances.

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From a 17-year-old archer making history to a marathon runner ending a four-decade medal wait, the Asian Games have produced several new Indian sporting stories. Here are five athletes whose performances in Aichi-Nagoya have brought them into greater prominence.

Kumkum Mohod At 17, Kumkum Mohod has emerged as one of the youngest Indian athletes to make a major impact at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The archer won gold in the women's team recurve event before claiming silver in the mixed team competition alongside Dhiraj Bommadevara.

She then produced the biggest result of her campaign in the women's individual recurve event. Mohod defeated South Korea's Oh Yejin in a shoot-off after the final ended 5-5, winning the shoot-off 10-8.

The victory made her the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the Asian Games, while also securing an LA 2028 Olympic quota place for India.

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Sawan Barwal Sawan Barwal's rise in the men’s marathon has been rapid. The Himachal Pradesh-born Army runner competed in only his second marathon at the Asian Games, having made his marathon debut at Rotterdam earlier in 2026.

Sawan Barwal ended the country’s 44-year wait for a marathon medal. (ANI)

Also Read | Sahibzada Farhan: The batter leading PAK in Asian Games 2026 final vs IND

In Nagoya, Barwal won silver in the men's marathon in 2:11:37 and improved his own national record.

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His performance also ended India's 44-year wait for a medal in the men's Asian Games marathon, with the country's previous podium finish in the event coming in 1982. The Indian Express

Ankush Panghal Ankush Panghal's Asian Games debut ended with gold in the men's 80kg boxing category. The 21-year-old defeated South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final after beating Uzbekistan's reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in the semifinals.

Panghal's victory made him the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win an Asian Games gold medal. It also followed his Commonwealth Games gold earlier in 2026, giving him two major multi-sport titles in the same year. India Today

Neeru Dhanda Neeru Dhanda created a landmark moment for Indian shooting by winning gold in the women's individual trap event. She recorded 28 hits in the final, finishing ahead of China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik.

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Dhanda's result made her the first Indian woman to win individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. Her score also surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 24. She had earlier won silver as part of India's women's trap team, giving her two medals at the Games. Hindustan Times

Gulveer Singh Gulveer Singh had one of India's most productive individual campaigns in athletics. Between 25 and 29 September, he competed in four races and collected three medals — silver in the 10,000m, silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 5000m.

The three-medal haul made him the first Indian athlete to win three middle- and long-distance medals at a single edition of the Asian Games. His performance followed the bronze he won at the 2023 Asian Games and added another significant chapter to his progression in distance running.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.