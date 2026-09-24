Asian Games 2026: From Manu Bhaker to Quimcy Dsouza, 5 Indian athletes who have missed out on a medal so far

India's campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has produced medals across shooting, weightlifting, wushu, rowing, soft tennis and cricket. India has won one gold, six silver and eight bronze medals, adding up to 15 medals.

India’s only gold thus far has come from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s cricket team, whereas the likes of Mirabai Chanu and Roshibina Devi have won silver medals. Suchika Tariyal, the India men’s badminton team and the India mixed skeet team have been among the bronze medal winners.

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However, several Indian athletes have also finished just outside the podium or lost medal bouts during the Asian Games. We take a look at five of them:

Qiumcy Dsouza Quimcy Dsouza narrowly missed out on India's first Asian Games teqball medal. Competing in the women's singles event, Dsouza reached the semifinals after topping her group. She then lost 1-2 to Indonesia's Ima Sumaya in the last-four stage.

In the bronze-medal match, Dsouza faced Japan's Yuina Sakamoto, whom she had earlier beaten in the group stage. The Japanese player won the medal contest 2-0, with both sets decided 12-11. Dsouza subsequently partnered Mohamed Anas Beg in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match, where the Indian pair lost 0-2 to Vietnam.

Chetan Bhatt Chetan Bhatt came within one point of an Asian Games karate medal in the men's 84kg kumite category. He lost 0-8 to Jordan's Mohammad Aljafari in the semifinal, sending him into the bronze-medal bout.

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Bhatt faced Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung in the playoff. The contest ended 1-1, but Chung was awarded the victory under the Senshu rule because he had scored the first uncontested point. Bhatt therefore finished outside the medal winners’ spot.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: India clinch bronze in mixed team skeet event

Manu Bhaker Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker missed the women's 10m air pistol individual podium after finishing fifth in the final. Bhaker entered the final after qualifying third with 579 points and 20 inner 10s.

She scored 181.1 points in the final and was eliminated after her 18th shot. South Korea's Choo Gaeun won gold, while China's Shen Yiyao and Jiang Ranxin took silver and bronze respectively. Bhaker's Indian team also finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

Gyaneshewari Yadav Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth in the women's 53kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on September 23. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist recorded a total of 195kg in the competition.

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Yadav successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg in her first two snatch attempts but failed with 90kg on her third attempt. She entered the clean and jerk with an 87kg snatch total. After failing to lift 105kg with her opening clean and jerk attempt, she successfully cleared the same weight in her second attempt. She then lifted 108kg in her final attempt, taking her overall total to 195kg.

The total placed Yadav eighth in the 10-lifter field. North Korea's Kang Hyon Gyong won gold with 223kg, China's Zhao Jinlan took silver with 218kg and Thailand's Surodchana Khambao won bronze with 214kg.

Balraj Panwar Balraj Panwar narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's single sculls at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Thursday.

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The Indian rower finished fourth in the 2,000m final with a time of 6:54.80. Panwar was second at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m checkpoints and remained in medal contention heading into the final 500m.

However, he was overtaken by Uzbekistan's Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Japan's Tatsuya Sakurama in the closing stages. China's Deng Zhiwei won gold in 6:38.98, Kholmurzaev took silver and Sakurama claimed bronze.

He was also part of the Indian team that finished fifth in the quadruple sculls final.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.