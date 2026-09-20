Asian Games 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to Nikhat Zareen - 5 Indian superstars who misses continental event in Aichi-Nagoya

India began their campaign at the Asian Games 2026, sans some of the biggest stars in Aichi-Nagoya as the country aims to better it's show from the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023. In the Chinese city, the Indian athletes won a historic 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze), thus finishing fourth in the final medal tally.

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Three years on, India will be looking to emulate the same but without the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Nikhat Zareen among the notable ones, who had won the country a medal in Hangzhou. The absence of these athletes serves a perfect opportunity for others, to showcase their talent at the Asian level.

Here are the top five Indian athletes missing from Asian Games 2026.

Neeraj Chopra - Javelin The biggest miss for India at the Asian Games 2026 will be absence of two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin star Neeraj Chopra. The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury during a Diamond League meeting. He is the reigning Asian champion. On August 29, Neeraj took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the Asian Games 2026.

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Yashvir Singh will replace Neeraj at the Asian Games 2026, and will team up with Rohit Yadav to keep Indian flag high in javelin. In 2023, it was Neeraj and Kishore Jena during the Hangzhou Games, who topped the podium.

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Tejas Shirse - 110m Hurdles Another major miss in athletics for India will be Tejas Shirse - a national-record holder in 110-metre hurdles. Shirse missed out due to a foot injury. The last time the 24-year-old was seen on the track was at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow where he clocked 13.76 seconds in the heats. He finished last in the final, because of the injury.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Five Indian debutants to watch out for in Nagoya

Nikhat Zareen - Boxing Having won a bronze medal in the last edition, two-time World champion Nikhat Zareen is a major absentee in the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya Games. She did not make the cut in the qualifying tournament. During the National trials in May in Patiala, Nikhat lost to Sakshi Chaudhary in the women's 51kg semifinals.

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Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling Another big name missing is Vinesh Phogat. After her Paris Olympics heartbreak, the famed grappler returned to the mat for the first time and appeared for the National trials in the women's 53kg weight category. Phogat won the first two bouts, but her comeback to the top level competition, was cut short by Meenakshi in the semifinals.

Divyanshi Choudhary - Wushu Divyanshi Choudhary's absence became a major issue in the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026. The 18-year-old Wushu athlete posted a emotional video on social media, claiming that she was unfairly removed from the Indian contingent. However, Wushu Federation of India (WFI) issued a clarification, stating that Divyanshi's recovery from the ACL injury was kept in mind for his removal from the contingent.

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Also Read | India men's team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026

Where to watch Asian Games 2026 in India? In India, Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) and Sony Sports Ten 5 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) channels. Live streaming of Asian Games 2026 will be available on SonyLIV.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in