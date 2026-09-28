Asian Games 2026: Has India able to defend Hangzhou 2023 gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya so far? Here's a complete list

After Day 10 at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (happened in 2023 due to COVID), India stood fourth in the medal tally with 69 medals - 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. Three years later, at the same timeline, India are going 28 medals less, with just four gold medals to flex. As of September 28, India are currently 12th in the latest Asian Games 2026 medal tally.

Advertisement

Certainly, India will finish well short of 107 medals achieved Hangzhou, this time in Aichi-Nagoya. With just six days to go in the competition, India have so far won gold meals in only four events - two in kabaddi (men & women), women's cricket and Mixed 10 m air pistol team in shooting.

At the time of writing, India's medal count at Asian Games 2026 stand at 41 - 4 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

Gold medals India defended at 2026 Asiad So far, India have been able to defend only three gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya. India's first gold medal in Asian Games 2026 came through Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team, who defeated Sri Lanka in the final - in a repeat of Hangzhou final, to stand atop the podium.

Advertisement

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also defended their Asian Games gold, beating familiar foes Iran in their respective finals. The men's team prevailed 40-34, while the women won 37-34. It was the ninth Asian Games gold for the men's team and the fourth for the women's side.

Gold medals India failed to defend at 2026 Asiad

Sport Event 2023 Hangzhou Gold Medals 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Athletics Men’s shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Silver) Athletics Women’s javelin throw Annu Rani Nil Equestrian Team dressage Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakirti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Gauran Pundir, VH Chhed, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud (4th) Shooting Women’s 25m pistol team Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (5th) Shooting Women’s 10m air pistol Palak Gulia Manu Bhaker (5th) Shooting Women’s 50m Rifle 3P Sift Kaur Samra Tilottama Sen (4th) & Vidarsa K Vinod (5th) Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Aishwary Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Silver) Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol team Arjun Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh Kamanjeet, KB Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj (4th) Squash Mixed Doubles Harinder Pal Sandhu & Dipika Pallikal Velavan Senthilkuma & Joshna Chinappa (bronze)

Notably, there are 14 more events in which India won gold in Hangzhou, which are yet to be completed in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in