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Asian Games 2026: Has India able to defend Hangzhou 2023 gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya so far? Here's a complete list

India has so far won just four gold medals in Asian Games 2026. They came from kabaddi (men & women), women's cricket and Mixed 10 m air pistol team in shooting.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Sep 2026, 05:38 PM IST
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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and G Kamalini pose with gold medals after winning the women's cricket final at Asian Games 2026.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and G Kamalini pose with gold medals after winning the women's cricket final at Asian Games 2026. (PTI)
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After Day 10 at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (happened in 2023 due to COVID), India stood fourth in the medal tally with 69 medals - 15 gold, 26 silver, and 28 bronze. Three years later, at the same timeline, India are going 28 medals less, with just four gold medals to flex. As of September 28, India are currently 12th in the latest Asian Games 2026 medal tally.

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Certainly, India will finish well short of 107 medals achieved Hangzhou, this time in Aichi-Nagoya. With just six days to go in the competition, India have so far won gold meals in only four events - two in kabaddi (men & women), women's cricket and Mixed 10 m air pistol team in shooting.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Vithya Ramraj wins 400m hurdles bronze

At the time of writing, India's medal count at Asian Games 2026 stand at 41 - 4 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

Gold medals India defended at 2026 Asiad

So far, India have been able to defend only three gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya. India's first gold medal in Asian Games 2026 came through Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team, who defeated Sri Lanka in the final - in a repeat of Hangzhou final, to stand atop the podium.

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The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams also defended their Asian Games gold, beating familiar foes Iran in their respective finals. The men's team prevailed 40-34, while the women won 37-34. It was the ninth Asian Games gold for the men's team and the fourth for the women's side.

Also Read | Who is Vithya Ramraj? TN athlete breaks PT Usha's 42-year-old record at Asiad

Gold medals India failed to defend at 2026 Asiad

SportEvent2023 Hangzhou Gold Medals2026 Aichi-Nagoya
AthleticsMen’s shot putTajinderpal Singh ToorTajinderpal Singh Toor (Silver)
AthleticsWomen’s javelin throwAnnu RaniNil
EquestrianTeam dressageAnush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakirti Singh, Sudipti HajelaGauran Pundir, VH Chhed, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud (4th)
ShootingWomen’s 25m pistol teamEsha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm SangwanEsha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (5th)
ShootingWomen’s 10m air pistolPalak GuliaManu Bhaker (5th)
ShootingWomen’s 50m Rifle 3PSift Kaur SamraTilottama Sen (4th) & Vidarsa K Vinod (5th)
ShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3P teamAishwary Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil KusaleNiraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Silver)
ShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamDivyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary TomarRudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
ShootingMen’s 10m air pistol teamArjun Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot SinghKamanjeet, KB Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj (4th)
SquashMixed DoublesHarinder Pal Sandhu & Dipika PallikalVelavan Senthilkuma & Joshna Chinappa (bronze)

Notably, there are 14 more events in which India won gold in Hangzhou, which are yet to be completed in Aichi-Nagoya.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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HomeSportsSports NewsAsian Games 2026: Has India able to defend Hangzhou 2023 gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya so far? Here's a complete list
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