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Asian Games 2026: How much cash prize will India's medal-winning athletes earn? Check details here

Indian athletes who won medals at Asian Games 2026 will earn a significant amount of cash money from state government and other sources. 

PN Vishnu
Published4 Oct 2026, 02:06 PM IST
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Asian Games 2026 gold medallist boxers, from left, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda pose for photographers upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Asian Games 2026 gold medallist boxers, from left, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda pose for photographers upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
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Indian athletes returning from the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya are eligible for cash rewards from multiple sources, with the final amount varying according to their medal, event, state and any additional incentives announced by sporting bodies or private organisations.

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Under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' revised cash-award scheme, an Indian athlete winning an individual Asian Games gold medal is eligible for 30 lakh, while the corresponding awards for silver and bronze are 20 lakh and 10 lakh, respectively. These are the Union government's prescribed awards and are separate from state-level incentives.

The calculation is different for team events. The scheme has separate provisions based on team size, with the resulting award distributed among eligible team members. The rules also provide for incentives for multiple medals at the Asian Games, subject to the scheme's conditions.

Also Read | India Asian Games medal tally 2026: Full list of Indian medallists in Nagoya

State governments add significantly to the amount

The biggest additional rewards have come from state governments. Uttar Pradesh, for example, announced 3 crore each for its Asian Games gold medallists Deepti Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Prachi Chaudhary, Vipraj Nigam and Rajkumar Pal.

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Silver medallists will receive 1.5 crore and bronze medallists 75 lakh under the announced package. Gulveer Singh, who won two silvers and a bronze at the Asian Games, is set to receive 5 crore for his Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal haul.

Himachal Pradesh announced a total of 5.33 crore for its Asian Games medallists. Marathon silver medallist Sawan Barwal will receive 2.5 crore, while women's 10,000m bronze medallist Seema Kumari has been awarded 1.5 crore.

The state's four members of India's gold-winning women's kabaddi team — Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur — will receive 33.33 lakh each.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: List of performers, celebrities and more for closing ceremony

Tamil Nadu has also revised its incentives. Gold medallists are eligible for 75 lakh, silver medallists 50 lakh and bronze medallists 30 lakh. Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals, is set to receive 75 lakh, while several other medallists have been announced for 30 lakh or 50 lakh awards depending on their results.

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Other announced state rewards include 50 lakh for Kerala's gold medallists, 30 lakh for silver and 20 lakh for bronze; 25 lakh for gold, 20 lakh for silver and 15 lakh for bronze in Manipur; and 35 lakh for a Karnataka gold medallist under the state's applicable reward structure.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Highlights, Day 15: Aman Sehrawat clinches wrestling gold

Private and sporting-body rewards

Additional money has also been announced outside government schemes. The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced 1 crore for Pranavi Urs after her historic individual golf gold. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, who won team-event silver alongside Urs, will receive 25 lakh each from IGPL.

Sporting bodies have also announced rewards. Hockey India will pay 11 lakh to each player of India's gold-winning women's hockey team, with 5.5 lakh for each support-staff member. The men's hockey team has also been awarded 11 lakh, with 5.5 lakh for support staff.

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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