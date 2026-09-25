Asian Games 2026: India clinch second gold medal as Suruchi Singh-Kamaljeet duo win 10m air pistol mixed team event

India won its second gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday after the duo of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.

The Indian duo finished with a score of 484.6, with South Korea finishing second with 478 points. Iran won the bronze medal with 415.8 points. India's tally of 484.6 became the new Asian record.

India now has won a total of 19 medals that include two gold, eight silver and nine bronze, and is currently placed 12th in the medals tally.

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Suruchi and Kamaljeet established their position at the top early in the final and managed to maintain their advantage despite pressure from the South Korean pair.

India held a 4.9-point advantage over South Korea after the opening series. The gap was reduced to 1.2 points during the second series as the Koreans attempted to close in, but the Indian pair remained composed as the final progressed.

The gap widened again after the first elimination, with Indonesia finishing fourth. India then extended its advantage to 5.8 points and subsequently to 7.1 points. With only two shots remaining, the Indian pair had a 7.2-point lead over South Korea.

Suruchi produced a 10.5 on the penultimate shot, while Kamaljeet registered 9.5. India still held a 6.2-point advantage going into the final shot. Suruchi then finished with a 10.8 to seal the gold medal and India's first shooting gold of the Games.

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India top qualification The Indian duo had also topped the qualification round before entering the four-team final. Suruchi and Kamaljeet combined for 587 points, matching the Asian record in qualification.

Iran finished second in qualification with 584 points, followed by South Korea on 582 and Indonesia on 580. The top four teams subsequently advanced to the medal round.

The gold medal also added to India's strong presence in shooting at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The country had already collected multiple medals from the sport earlier in the competition, including silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle events and men's 10m air rifle events.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, however, got her Asian Games campaign off to a disappointing start.

Bhaker competed in the women's 10m air pistol event, where she qualified for the final with 579 points. She eventually finished fifth in the eight-shooter final with 181.1 points.

Bhaker was also part of India's women's 10m air pistol team that narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth after Vietnam secured the bronze on the basis of inner tens.