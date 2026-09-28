Asian Games 2026: India to challenge long jumper Shaili Singh's result; AFI says ‘distance was wrongly measured’

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to move the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge long jumper Shaili Singh's effort which denied her a medal, accusing the officials at the Asian Game 2026 took a "shorter" measurement, the body announced on Monday.

Shaili finished fourth with a best jump of 6.42m in the women's long jump event on Sunday, with compatriot Ancy Sojan taking the silver with 6.53m. China's Huang Yingying took the gold with her final attempt of 6.55m.

The bone of contention is Shaili's fourth attempt, which officially measured 6.41m. According Shaili's mentor and legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, the distance was wrongly measured at the behest of an official who was not close to the landing pit.

"We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili's leg mark for the measurement. But later another official who was standing far behind came and pointed to a mark which was far shorter from board," Anju told PTI.

"They took the measurement at the mark pointed by the official who was standing far behind. The measurement should have been done on the mark pointed by the official nearest to the landing pit," said Anju, who won a long jump bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

Shaili Singh protests, but to no avail Shaili herself lodged a protest and videos of the jump were shown at that time. "We were called after the event, and the officials showed a front view video to us, which does not mean anything. How would you know where Shaili landed from a front view? We demanded a side view video, which they said was not with them.

"Later, we made an appeal to the jury. The jury later sent their decision saying that they have looked into the side view videos also, and the earlier decision stands. It's an injustice to Shaili. She could have even won gold if the correct measurement was made. So, we are going to CAS," Anju, also the senior vice president of the AFI, said.