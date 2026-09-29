Asian Games 2026: India women's trap shooting team clinches silver as country's total medal tally rises to 46

The India women's trap shooting team clinched a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.
China won the gold medal with a score of 346, while Kuwait secured the bronze after finishing with 325 points. India finished three points ahead of Kuwait to take the silver medal.
Neeru was India's top performer in the team competition, registering 118 points out of a possible 125. Aashima Ahlawat contributed 106 points, while Manisha Keer added 104. Their combined scores gave India a total of 328.
The women's trap team event was conducted alongside the individual qualification competition. The three Indian shooters' scores in the qualification rounds were combined to determine the team standings.
Neeru also secured qualification for the women's individual trap final after finishing joint-top in the qualification standings with Qatar's Ray Bassil. Both shooters recorded scores of 118.
Neeru's 118 was also a qualification Asian Games record. Her performance put her in contention for an individual medal later on Tuesday.
Ahlawat and Keer did not qualify for the individual final. Ahlawat finished 16th, while Keer ended the qualification in 23rd place. The individual final features the eight highest-ranked shooters from qualification.
China's team of Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu topped the team standings with a combined score of 346. Kuwait's Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah finished third with 325 points to take the bronze medal.
The Indian team's silver added another medal to the country's shooting tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. India's shooting contingent has been involved in several medal events during the Games, with the sport contributing medals across different disciplines.
The women's trap team silver took India's overall medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games to 46. The country had entered Tuesday with 45 medals and added the silver in the women's trap team event to move to 46.
India's tally now stands at four gold medals, 21 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.
The women's trap team medal also added to India's silver-medal count, taking it to 21. Neeru's qualification for the individual final provided another opportunity for India to add to its medal tally.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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