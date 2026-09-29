Asian Games 2026: India women's trap shooting team clinches silver as country's total medal tally rises to 46

The India women's trap shooting team clinched a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.
China won the gold medal with a score of 346, while Kuwait secured the bronze after finishing with 325 points. India finished three points ahead of Kuwait to take the silver medal.
Neeru was India's top performer in the team competition, registering 118 points out of a possible 125. Aashima Ahlawat contributed 106 points, while Manisha Keer added 104. Their combined scores gave India a total of 328.
The women's trap team event was conducted alongside the individual qualification competition. The three Indian shooters' scores in the qualification rounds were combined to determine the team standings.
Neeru also secured qualification for the women's individual trap final after finishing joint-top in the qualification standings with Qatar's Ray Bassil. Both shooters recorded scores of 118.
Neeru's 118 was also a qualification Asian Games record. Her performance put her in contention for an individual medal later on Tuesday.
Ahlawat and Keer did not qualify for the individual final. Ahlawat finished 16th, while Keer ended the qualification in 23rd place. The individual final features the eight highest-ranked shooters from qualification.
China's team of Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu topped the team standings with a combined score of 346. Kuwait's Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah finished third with 325 points to take the bronze medal.
The Indian team's silver added another medal to the country's shooting tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. India's shooting contingent has been involved in several medal events during the Games, with the sport contributing medals across different disciplines.
The women's trap team silver took India's overall medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games to 46. The country had entered Tuesday with 45 medals and added the silver in the women's trap team event to move to 46.
India's tally now stands at four gold medals, 21 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.
The women's trap team medal also added to India's silver-medal count, taking it to 21. Neeru's qualification for the individual final provided another opportunity for India to add to its medal tally.